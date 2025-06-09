Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Silver scales a fresh 13-year high of $36.44/oz.

Spot Silver scales a fresh 13-year high of $36.44/oz.

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: June 9, 2025

Spot Silver held close to a fresh 13-year high of $36.44 on Monday ahead of another round of US-China trade negotiations.

After a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will helm their respective delegations in the talks in London, positioning discussions as a continuation of prior negotiations held in May.

Investors are hoping for signs of breakthroughs that could ease tensions and bolster global economic stability.

Communication between the two countries appears constructive, as President Donald Trump has stated that he had “a very good phone call with President Xi Jinping” during which they discussed details regarding a recently signed deal.

Geopolitical tensions have also kept the white metal supported.

Russia launched a missile-and-drone strike on Ukraine at the end of last week, leading to the deaths of three people in Kyiv and igniting fires across the city.

A supply deficit and robust industrial demand also drove prices up.

Spot Silver was last up 0.94% on the day to trade at $36.32 per troy ounce.

