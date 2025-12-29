Chip Wilson Reportedly Mounts Proxy Challenge to Reshape Lululemon Board

Key Moments

Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson has initiated a proxy campaign targeting changes to the company’s board.

The effort follows the recent exit of CEO and board member Calvin McDonald from the apparel maker.

The Wall Street Journal reported the move, citing unnamed individuals said to be familiar with the situation.

Founder Steps Up Pressure on Lululemon Governance

Dec 29 (Reuters) – Lululemon Athletica’s founder Chip Wilson has launched a proxy fight for changes at the apparel maker’s board, days after the departure of CEO and board member Calvin McDonald, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Context for Investors

The reported proxy contest positions Wilson in direct challenge to the current board structure at Lululemon Athletica, coming shortly after a significant leadership change with Calvin McDonald’s exit from both the chief executive role and the board.

Key Parties and Report Source