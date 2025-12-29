Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Chip Wilson Reportedly Mounts Proxy Challenge to Reshape Lululemon Board

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Key Moments

  • Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson has initiated a proxy campaign targeting changes to the company’s board.
  • The effort follows the recent exit of CEO and board member Calvin McDonald from the apparel maker.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported the move, citing unnamed individuals said to be familiar with the situation.

Founder Steps Up Pressure on Lululemon Governance

Dec 29 (Reuters) – Lululemon Athletica’s founder Chip Wilson has launched a proxy fight for changes at the apparel maker’s board, days after the departure of CEO and board member Calvin McDonald, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Context for Investors

The reported proxy contest positions Wilson in direct challenge to the current board structure at Lululemon Athletica, coming shortly after a significant leadership change with Calvin McDonald’s exit from both the chief executive role and the board.

Key Parties and Report Source

CompanyIndividualRole/ActionSource
Lululemon AthleticaChip WilsonLaunched proxy fight for board changesWall Street Journal (via Reuters)
Lululemon AthleticaCalvin McDonaldDeparted as CEO and board memberWall Street Journal (via Reuters)
