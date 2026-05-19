Euro Slips as Middle East Risks Boost US Dollar

Key Moments

EUR/USD traded lower near 1.1645 during early Asian trading on Tuesday as the Euro weakened against the US Dollar.

Ongoing uncertainty around possible US action against Iran boosted safe-haven demand for the Greenback.

Meanwhile, hawkish ECB comments and expectations for a June rate hike helped limit losses in the Euro.

EUR/USD Slips in Early Asian Trading

EUR/USD moved lower during Tuesday’s Asian session and hovered near 1.1645. The Euro weakened as investors shifted toward the US Dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

At the same time, traders focused on upcoming remarks from ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane. His comments could offer fresh signals about the European Central Bank’s policy outlook.

Iran Tensions Support the US Dollar

US President Donald Trump said he decided to delay a planned military operation against Iran. According to the BBC, leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates urged the delay while negotiations continued.

However, market sentiment remained fragile. Trump also warned that the United States could launch a “full, large-scale attack” if talks fail.

As a result, investors continued to favor safe-haven assets such as the US Dollar. Consequently, EUR/USD remained under pressure in the near term.

ECB Comments Offer Some Support to the Euro

Despite Dollar strength, the Euro found limited support from hawkish ECB signals. Over the weekend, ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said moderate rate increases could help contain inflation without seriously hurting growth.

In addition, a Reuters survey showed that roughly 85% of economists now expect a 25 basis-point ECB rate hike in June. The expected move would lift the deposit rate to 2.25%.

That marks a clear shift in expectations. Before the April ECB meeting, only slightly more than half of economists expected such an increase.

Indicator / Comment Detail EUR/USD level Trades near 1.1645 during Tuesday’s Asian session Geopolitical backdrop US delays planned Iran strike but keeps military option available ECB rate expectations Most economists expect a 25 bps ECB rate hike in June

What Is the Euro?

The Euro is the official currency of 20 European Union countries in the Eurozone. It is the world’s second most traded currency after the US Dollar.

In 2022, the Euro accounted for 31% of global foreign exchange turnover. Average daily trading volume exceeded $2.2 trillion.

EUR/USD is the most actively traded currency pair in the world. It represents roughly 30% of all FX transactions.

How the ECB Influences the Euro

The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, manages monetary policy for the Eurozone. Its main goal is price stability.

To achieve this goal, the ECB mainly adjusts interest rates. Higher rates usually support the Euro because they attract foreign investment. In contrast, lower rates often weaken the currency.

The ECB Governing Council makes policy decisions eight times each year. The council includes national central bank leaders and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Why Inflation Matters for the Euro

The Eurozone tracks inflation through the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP. Traders closely watch this indicator because it strongly influences ECB policy decisions.

If inflation rises above the ECB’s 2% target, policymakers may raise interest rates to slow price growth. Consequently, higher rates can strengthen the Euro relative to other currencies.

Economic Data Also Drives the Euro

Economic reports also play an important role in currency markets. Investors monitor GDP growth, PMI surveys, labor market figures, and consumer confidence data.

Strong economic data often supports the Euro because it may attract foreign capital and encourage tighter ECB policy. On the other hand, weak data can pressure the currency lower.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain remain especially important because together they produce about 75% of Eurozone economic output.

Trade Balance and Currency Strength

The trade balance measures the difference between exports and imports. A surplus occurs when exports exceed imports, while a deficit appears when imports are larger.

Countries with strong exports often see stronger demand for their currency because foreign buyers need that currency to complete purchases. Therefore, a positive trade balance can support the Euro over time.