Home » Forex and Currency News » XRP Slides Below Key Support as Bearish Mood Collides With ETF Inflows

XRP Slides Below Key Support as Bearish Mood Collides With ETF Inflows

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • XRP failed to break above $1.95 and has slipped below the $1.90 support area following a rejection at that level.
  • Social media sentiment toward XRP has turned sharply negative, which Santiment notes has historically preceded swift price rebounds.
  • Spot XRP ETFs have continued to post only positive net inflow days since November 13, including $43.89 million added on Monday.

Bearish Turn After Failed Breakout

XRP, Ripple’s cross-border token, saw modest gains at the start of the business week alongside the broader crypto market. Those advances stalled when the asset was unable to clear the $1.95 level. The rejection at that price has pushed XRP below $1.90 as of press time, a level that has been described as important support.

This latest setback comes against a challenging backdrop. The broader market environment, the failed breakout attempt, and XRP’s nearly 50% decline from its July all-time high have all weighed on sentiment. Many market participants have shifted to a bearish stance as a result.

Sentiment Deteriorates – and Why Some See Opportunity

Data from Santiment shows that negative commentary on social media directed at XRP has increased to “far more” than usual. According to the analytics firm, similar spikes in pessimistic chatter have previously coincided with rapid price reversals.

Santiment pointed to several comparable episodes this year, including a notable instance in late June. In that case, XRP went on to surge over the following weeks and eventually reached its all-time high of $3.65.

Santiment wrote on X:

😨 XRP is seeing far more negative social media commentary than average. Historically, this setup leads to price rises. When retail has doubts about a coin’s ability to rise, the rise becomes significantly more likely.

🔗 Monitor $XRP sentiment here: https://t.co/hYbezd8qH0 https://t.co/FOcIlRb9BQ

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 22, 2025

Cobb, a well-known figure within the XRP Army community, also addressed the worsening sentiment. The analyst stated that he “simply” would not adopt a bearish outlook on XRP and went further by projecting a new all-time high for the token next year.

Price Weakness Versus ETF Strength

Despite a 3% drop in XRP over the last 24 hours, the move may appear counterintuitive to observers tracking the exchange-traded fund landscape. Since the first spot XRP ETF debuted on Wall Street on November 13, these products have recorded only positive daily performances in terms of net inflows.

Figures from SoSoValue indicate that the five spot XRP ETFs drew an additional $43.89 million on Monday, marking their strongest single-day net inflow since December 5.

MetricDetail
Key resistance tested$1.95 (failed breakout)
Current price zoneBelow $1.90 support (as of press time)
Drawdown from July all-time highAlmost 50%
Recent daily price move3% decline over the past 24 hours
Latest ETF net inflow (Monday)$43.89 million

Technical Warning Signals

Traders who closely monitor technical setups may have been better prepared for the latest correction. As reported yesterday, the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal for XRP after the token registered a double-digit percentage rebound over several preceding days.

That signal now appears to be playing out, with price weakness emerging despite continued ETF inflows and growing speculation among some analysts that the current negative sentiment could eventually flip into a contrarian bullish trigger.

