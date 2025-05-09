Key Moments:

The FTSE 100 rose 0.46% on Friday, building on recent momentum.

BP PLC surged over 4% following reports of takeover interest from major energy competitors.

International Consolidated Airlines gained around 2% after announcing better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirming its 2025 outlook.

Trade Talk Optimism Boosts Markets

UK equity markets saw gains on Friday as investor sentiment improved ahead of key weekend discussions between the United States and China. Hopes for a thaw in trade tensions contributed to the positive momentum, as did remarks from US President Donald Trump suggesting that tariffs on Chinese imports might be reduced.

The FTSE 100 climbed almost 0.5% to 8,570.82, extending Thursday’s gains. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 index, which tracks domestic performance, advanced 0.29% and is heading toward a fifth week of consecutive increases.

BP Surges on Potential Acquisition Interest

Energy giant BP PLC was one of the standout performers, rallying 4.16% following a Financial Times report that disclosed several major international oil firms are evaluating a potential takeover. Companies said to be setting their sights on BP include major industry players like Shell and Chevron, as well as TotalEnergies, Adnoc, and ExxonMobil. Additionally, trading firm Vitol is reportedly considering purchasing certain segments of BP’s business.

Corporate Highlights Drive Mid-Cap Movement

In the mid-cap space, Playtech PLC led gains with a 5.62% jump, followed closely by Travis Perkins PLC. The latter’s stock value appreciated by over 5% after Gavin Slark was named its new chief executive officer.

British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) rose 2% as market participants cheered its first-quarter earnings, which exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue jumped 9.6% to €7 billion, €0.2 billion more than what was forecasted. The financial report also reaffirmed IAG’s full-year guidance for 2025.