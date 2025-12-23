FTSE 100 Drifts as Sterling Firms; Videndum Sinks, Pets at Home Advances

Key Moments

FTSE 100 inched up 0.06% as of 0848 GMT, while GBP/USD gained 0.3% with the pound trading above $1.35.

Videndum PLC (LON:VIDV) shares slumped 55.7% after unveiling a refinancing package including a £70 million equity raise and debt-to-equity conversion.

Italy’s Competition Authority imposed a fine of over €255 million on Ryanair DAC and Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) for alleged market abuse over a two-year period starting April 2023.

Broad Market Overview

British equities traded slightly higher on Tuesday morning, with the FTSE 100 posting a modest gain as the pound moved above the $1.35 threshold against the dollar. As of 0848 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.06% and GBP/USD was 0.3% higher.

Across continental Europe, performance was mixed. Germany’s DAX index advanced about 1%, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.2%.

Major UK Stock Movers

Videndum Plunges on Highly Dilutive Refinancing

Videndum PLC (LON:VIDV) shares dropped sharply after the content creation hardware group announced a comprehensive refinancing initiative intended to cut its sizable debt load, but at the cost of substantial shareholder dilution.

The stock fell 55.7% following the disclosure of a proposed package that combines new equity and debt restructuring. The plan features a £70 million equity raise and the conversion of approximately £23 million of existing debt into equity. In addition, Videndum plans to repay about £50 million of its current revolving credit facility.

Videndum Refinancing Components Amount Equity raise £70 million Debt converted into equity Approximately £23 million Repayment of revolving credit facility About £50 million Share price move on announcement -55.7%

BAE Systems Target Lifted by Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems PLC (LON:BAES) saw its price target raised by Morgan Stanley Research in a note published Tuesday. The investment bank increased its target from 2,158p to 2,203p, citing updated estimates and revisions to peer valuation multiples.

Morgan Stanley kept its fiscal year 2025 view on the defense contractor intact but adjusted forecasts to reflect refined assumptions at the divisional level and recent changes across BAE Systems’ portfolio.

Christie Group Jumps on Better-Than-Expected Outlook

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) moved higher after signaling a stronger performance outlook. The professional business services provider said it expects to deliver full-year results that surpass prior expectations, supported by a robust trading backdrop in the final quarter of 2025.

The company highlighted particularly strong invoicing anticipated in Q4. Its Christie & Co brand is advising on more than 1,000 UK business sales or purchases at “markedly improved levels of average fee” relative to 2024. Christie Group added that its international brokerage operations are also set to achieve solid year-on-year revenue growth. The stock climbed 8% following the update.

Pets at Home Rises on CEO Appointment

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETSP) edged higher after announcing a leadership change. The UK pet care retailer named James Bailey, former managing director of Waitrose, as its next chief executive officer.

Bailey is scheduled to assume the CEO role on March 30, 2026. The company said the appointment lifted Pets at Home shares by nearly 2% during Tuesday trading. He will replace the current leadership setup, under which Ian Burke has served as executive chair since September 18.

Regulatory Action Against Ryanair

Italy’s Competition Authority imposed a significant penalty on Ryanair DAC and its parent company Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY), ruling that the airline abused its dominant position in the travel market.

The authority levied a fine of more than €255 million after concluding an investigation into the carrier’s conduct toward both online and traditional travel agencies. According to the findings, the anti-competitive behavior spanned a two-year window beginning in April 2023 and running through at least April 2025.

The regulator determined that Ryanair’s strategy was specifically directed at limiting the ability of travel agencies to operate effectively, using the airline’s market dominance to create barriers for these intermediaries.