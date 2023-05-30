In 2013, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer made history by creating the blockchain’s very first meme coin, dubbed Dogecoin. Today, this cryptocurrency continues to stand tall among conventional giants like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and plenty of other meme coins have also made it to the blockchain. One of the newest such coins, Pepe, has taken the online blockchain sphere by storm. Interested in examining the popularity of this genre of cryptocurrencies in the US, our team at TradingPedia set out to find which meme coins are searched on Google the most.

Methodology

In order to rank the most searched meme cryptocurrencies in the US, our team utilized data from Ahrefs. We analyzed the average monthly searches of each currency for the past twelve months, and we took into account each meme coin’s most popular keyword. The search engine chosen was Google.

We also considered the currencies’ performance when compared to one another in Google Trends. The tool gave each search term an index score from 0 to 100, which is based on the search volume of each keyword in relative comparison to the rest of the search terms. We also used Google Trends to look up each currency’s interest by sub-region to find out in which state a given meme coin is the most popular.

The Most Searched Meme Coins in the US

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is, by far, the most popular meme coin in our ranking. According to our data, the average monthly number of Dogecoin searches in the US has been just over 280,000 for the past year. The cryptocurrency also boasts the best Google search index score among meme currencies (38). Curiously, there was a notable spike in searches in early April, which can be attributed to Elon Musk changing Twitter’s blue bird logo to Doge. The search data also shows that Dogecoin is the most popular in California out of all U.S states.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is a fairly young meme coin that was released in 2020. Hosted on the Ethereum platform, Shiba Inu is considered a rival of Dogecoin, and it is certainly among the most beloved meme coins out there.

In the past twelve months, the Shiba Inu currency has been googled around 248,000 times per month, which places it second on our list. This is also reflected in its search volume index on Google Trends, where Shiba Inu scores behind Dogecoin with an index of 13, and it seems that the states most fond of this meme coin are Nevada and Wyoming. In addition, the coin’s best month popularity-wise was April of last year. This can be linked to Shiba Inu’s sudden price surge that took place at the time.

Baby Doge

The meme coins we have covered thus far have been, in one way or another, inspired by man’s best friend. Baby Doge is no exception. This is a cryptocurrency that can easily be described as wholesome, thanks to its adorable mascot and the Baby Doge community’s dedication to charity.

This youngster of a currency still has ways to go before it can catch up to its elders in the crypto sphere, however. As of May 2023, Baby Doge searches average out at 6,800 per month. Additionally, Baby Doge is in third place in terms of its average Google search interest score (1) in comparison to the top two meme coins. It seems that netizens in Wyoming are the biggest Baby Doge enthusiasts in the U.S, according to Google Trends.

Floki Inu

It seems that crypto enthusiasts simply cannot get enough of currencies that feature Shiba Inu mascots. Launched in 2021, Floki Inu is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that ranks fourth, with approximately 5,200 searches per month. When compared to the rest of the meme currencies we ranked, its average Google search index score is the same as Baby Doge–1. А surge in interest can be observed in the third week of February, 2023. This was likely a result of a tweet by Elon Musk, in which the entrepreneur declared Floki, his Shiba Inu pet dog, the new CEO of Twitter. Google Trends also showed us that Maine is the state where Floki Inu has been looked up the most.

Pepe

The Pepe coin is fairly unique in its placement. Its average monthly searches for the past twelve months amount to 50, placing the meme coin last. Additionally, its search volume index on Google Trends, when compared to the rest of the cryptocurrencies examined in our publication, is 2.

However, we must emphasize that these estimates are a result of the fact that Pepe is, at the time of writing, in its infancy – it launched on April 17, 2023. By the end of April, it had actually managed to overtake Dogecoin in terms of searches. Then, in mid-May, Pepe came out on top with a Google Trends interest score of around 60, practically dwarfing the rest of the meme coins. Additionally, the data suggest that Rhode Island netizens have a particularly strong interest in Pepe.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency landscape is ever-changing, and meme coins have piqued the curiosity of many blockchain enthusiasts on the web. Although Dogecoin has remained the dominant meme coin for quite some time now, Pepe is, evidently, a force to be reckoned with. It remains to be seen whether the new cryptocurrency will be able to keep this momentum up, but it is nonetheless undeniable that Pepe has become an overnight success.