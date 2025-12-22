Coty Names Markus Strobel to Lead Board and Serve as Interim CEO

Key Moments

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) appoints Markus Strobel as executive chairman and interim CEO.

Leadership Transition at Coty

On Monday, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) named Markus Strobel as its new executive chairman and interim chief executive officer. Consequently, Strobel now leads the company, overseeing both the board and day-to-day executive operations.

Roles Succeeding Previous Leaders

In this new role, Strobel takes on duties that Peter Harf and Sue Nabi previously carried out at the cosmetics and fragrance manufacturer. This change marks a consolidation of leadership responsibilities within the organization.

