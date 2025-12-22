Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Stock Market News » Coty Names Markus Strobel to Lead Board and Serve as Interim CEO

Coty Names Markus Strobel to Lead Board and Serve as Interim CEO

Key Moments

  • Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) appoints Markus Strobel as executive chairman and interim CEO.
  • Strobel assumes responsibilities previously held by Peter Harf and Sue Nabi.
  • The beauty, cosmetics, and fragrance company announced the leadership change on Monday.

Leadership Transition at Coty

On Monday, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) named Markus Strobel as its new executive chairman and interim chief executive officer. Consequently, Strobel now leads the company, overseeing both the board and day-to-day executive operations.

Roles Succeeding Previous Leaders

In this new role, Strobel takes on duties that Peter Harf and Sue Nabi previously carried out at the cosmetics and fragrance manufacturer. This change marks a consolidation of leadership responsibilities within the organization.

Leadership Change Overview

CompanyTickerNew PositionExecutivePredecessors
Coty IncNYSE:COTYExecutive Chairman and Interim CEOMarkus StrobelPeter Harf, Sue Nabi
