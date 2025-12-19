Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Goldman Sachs Sees Next Phase of Bull Market Spreading Beyond U.S. Tech in 2026

Goldman Sachs Sees Next Phase of Bull Market Spreading Beyond U.S. Tech in 2026

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Goldman Sachs expects roughly 13% price returns for global equities in 2026, or about 15% including dividends. Earnings growth will be the main driver.
  • Meanwhile, the bank notes a shift away from U.S.-only leadership. Europe, China, and broader Asia already outperformed the U.S. in dollar terms in 2025.
  • Additionally, falling stock correlations and rising dispersion highlight the importance of diversification across regions, styles, and sectors, with a focus on generating alpha.

Goldman’s 2026 Outlook: Moderate Returns, Continued Expansion

Goldman Sachs expects the current equity bull market to broaden further in 2026. Gains are likely to extend beyond U.S. technology stocks, as earnings continue to grow across regions.

The bank maintains a constructive view, but overall index-level performance is expected to be lower than in 2025. Strategists led by Peter Oppenheimer forecast about 13% price returns for global equities, rising to 15% when dividends are included. This growth is expected to come mainly from earnings rather than higher valuations.

Goldman frames this view within a backdrop of ongoing economic expansion and modest easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. They note that it would be unusual to see a major equity setback without a recession, even from elevated valuations.

Shift Away From U.S. Dominance and Style Diversification

A key theme is the growing importance of diversification as market leadership widens. In 2025, Europe, China, and broader Asia outperformed the U.S., marking a shift from the long period in which U.S. equities dominated global returns.

Meanwhile, investment opportunities across styles have broadened. In the U.S., Growth has remained the leading style, while Value has performed better outside the U.S., particularly in Europe. Goldman notes that factor diversification is working, and sector returns are expanding, with many non-tech sectors performing strongly.

Consequently, the strategists continue to look for diversification opportunities, since equities remain concentrated by geography, sector, and stock, especially in the U.S.

Falling Correlations and the Focus on Alpha

Goldman highlights declining stock correlations as another reason to rethink portfolio construction in 2026. With dispersion rising both within technology and across the broader market, investors can focus on potential winners rather than treating equities as a uniform trade.

“It also reflects how investors are targeting AI beneficiaries outside the hyperscalers,” they note. “This includes the application layer. Investors are likely to increasingly focus on companies outside the technology sector that can leverage AI to improve margins and productivity in 2026.”

Positioning Across Regions, Styles, and Sectors

Overall, Goldman advises investors to stay engaged in equities while broadening their opportunity set. They recommend expanding regional exposure, particularly in emerging markets, balancing Growth and Value allocations, and diversifying across sectors.

Additionally, the bank highlights benefits from technology capital expenditure spillovers and AI-related opportunities outside traditional tech. As stock-level concentration eases, actively seeking alpha becomes more important than relying solely on broad market exposure.

Summary of Goldman’s 2026 Equity Views

AspectGoldman Sachs View
Global equity return forecast (price)Around 13%
Global equity return forecast (including dividends)About 15%
Main return driverEarnings growth rather than valuation expansion
Macro backdropOngoing economic expansion and modest Fed easing
Geographic leadership shiftEurope, China, and broader Asia outperforming U.S. in 2025 (dollar terms)
Style dynamicsGrowth leading in U.S.; Value stronger outside U.S., especially Europe
Key portfolio themeDiversification by region, style, and sector, with focus on alpha
AI-related positioningIdentify AI beneficiaries outside hyperscalers and the tech sector
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Kia hit by union protests, stops work in domestic plantsKia hit by union protests, stops work in domestic plants Kia Motors is experiencing losses of hundreds of millions of dollars from a suspension of Saturday production shifts at its domestic plants, as the South Korean car-maker fights to avoid a fruitless pay negotiations with its […]
  • Omnicom announces acquisition of LeapPointOmnicom announces acquisition of LeapPoint Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) said on Friday that its precision marketing division, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), had acquired digital advisory firm LeapPoint.Headed by co-founder and CEO Nik DeBenedetto, LeapPoint provides […]
  • Spot Gold slips lower at start of data-laden weekSpot Gold slips lower at start of data-laden week Spot Gold edged lower on Monday due to likely profit-taking after last week's 0.67% surge, as market focus sets on a slew of key US macro data releases for more guidance on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.The ADP employment […]
  • Lufthansa shares surge, company agrees on €9 billion bailout dealLufthansa shares surge, company agrees on €9 billion bailout deal On Tuesday, European stocks hit their highest record since the beginning of March. The German stocks were leading the way during the Tuesday trading session as carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW were among the best performers. […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures grind lower ahead of US payrollsGold trading outlook: futures grind lower ahead of US payrolls Gold futures were hovering dangerously near the key level of $1 200 during morning trade in Europe today, as investors eye US nonfarm payrolls figures later today. SPDR assets continued to dwindle as the whole precious metals complex […]
  • Nike to cut jobs on growing labor costs in AsiaNike to cut jobs on growing labor costs in Asia Nike is facing rising labor costs in its Asian factories which hurt companys profits. have raised to levels forcing company to take action. The multinational manufacturers are also battling a sustained rise in Chinese labor costs. The CFO of […]