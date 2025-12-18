Sterling Firms Against Yen as Markets Weigh BoE Cut and Eye BoJ

Key Moments

GBP/JPY trades around 208.40 after bouncing from an intraday low of 207.87 following the BoE decision.

The Bank of England cuts its policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75% on a narrowly split 5-4 vote.

Markets now look to the Bank of Japan, where a move to lift rates to 0.75% from 0.50% is widely expected on Friday.

GBP/JPY Response to Bank of England Decision

The British Pound (GBP) is modestly firmer against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its latest policy decision. GBP/JPY is trading near 208.40, having recovered from an intraday low of 207.87, as market participants assess the implications of the central bank’s move.

The BoE reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, in line with broad expectations. However, the decision revealed significant internal disagreement, with a 5-4 vote on the Monetary Policy Committee. Four members favored keeping the rate unchanged at 4.00%, highlighting ongoing divergence over the appropriate pace of easing.

BoE Guidance and Market Repricing

In its Monetary Policy Summary, the BoE stated that the scale of any additional rate reductions will depend on how the inflation outlook develops. The central bank noted that the overall degree of policy restriction has already lessened following a total of 150 basis points of cuts since August 2024. While officials still see room for rates to fall further over time, they warned that subsequent decisions on easing are becoming a “closer call.”

Market participants interpreted the combination of the narrow vote and cautious messaging as less dovish than the headline cut might initially imply. The reaction in pricing reflected this shift, with investors trimming expectations for further easing. Projections for additional BoE rate cuts now stand at around 39 basis points of easing for next year, compared with approximately 69 basis points priced in a day earlier.

Focus Turns to the Bank of Japan

With the BoE outcome digested, attention is now turning to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy announcement on Friday. Policymakers there are widely expected to raise the policy rate to 0.75% from 0.50%. The decision will be closely watched by GBP/JPY traders given the potential implications for yield differentials and cross-currency positioning.

Pound Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the percentage move of the British Pound (GBP) against major peers today. The British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.19% 0.00% 0.05% 0.05% -0.03% 0.21% -0.03% EUR -0.19% -0.19% -0.15% -0.14% -0.22% 0.02% -0.22% GBP -0.01% 0.19% 0.04% 0.04% -0.04% 0.20% -0.04% JPY -0.05% 0.15% -0.04% -0.01% -0.08% 0.14% -0.08% CAD -0.05% 0.14% -0.04% 0.00% -0.07% 0.14% -0.08% AUD 0.03% 0.22% 0.04% 0.08% 0.07% 0.24% -0.00% NZD -0.21% -0.02% -0.20% -0.14% -0.14% -0.24% -0.24% CHF 0.03% 0.22% 0.04% 0.08% 0.08% 0.00% 0.24%

The heat map reflects the percentage change of each major currency against the others. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the British Pound from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for GBP (base)/USD (quote).