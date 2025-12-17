RBC Upgrades Airbnb, Citing Undervalued Brand and Data Strength

Key Moments

RBC Capital raised Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Outperform after more than four years with a neutral stance.

The firm increased its price target on Airbnb shares to $170 from $145, based on a 22x 2026 EV/EBITDA valuation.

RBC highlighted Airbnb’s brand, first-party data, and hotel expansion as key drivers, while flagging growth, pricing, AI, and margin risks.

Rating Upgrade After Prolonged Period on the Sidelines

RBC Capital upgraded Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Outperform on Wednesday, arguing that the stock’s long stretch out of favor has opened a more compelling entry point as the company’s brand and data assets become more valuable in a shifting consumer environment.

In a research note led by analyst Brad Erickson, RBC Capital remarked: “The dislike can’t go on forever,” as it boosted its rating following more than four years of staying on the sidelines.

Valuation Reset and Target Price Increase

Alongside the upgrade, the bank lifted its price target on Airbnb shares to $170 from $145. The new target reflects higher forecasts and is based on a 22x 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple.

Metric Previous New Notes Rating Not specified (on the sidelines) Outperform Upgrade after more than four years Price Target $145 $170 Based on 22x 2026 EV/EBITDA 2026 EV/EBITDA Multiple Not specified 22x Supports new target valuation

Brand, Data, and AI Positioning

RBC Capital characterized Airbnb as “an increasingly attractive brand monetization story with strong 1p data, which is likely worth a premium in the evolving consumer AI landscape.” The firm argued that the company’s brand recognition and direct user relationships provide strategic advantages as artificial intelligence reshapes consumer discovery and engagement.

According to the note, Airbnb is “relatively more defensible to AI than traditional OTAs with strong brand & high direct usage.” The analysts contended that these attributes could differentiate Airbnb from more conventional online travel agencies.

Growth Drivers: Hotels, Listings, and Competitive Trends

Erickson and his team cited multiple factors behind the more constructive view on the stock. One key element was increased confidence in Airbnb’s push into hotels, which RBC sees as an incremental source of room nights and a potential channel for enhanced profitability through “outsized profit from promoted listings.”

The report also pointed to improving competitive dynamics, referencing stronger pricing and conversion trends as evidence of better positioning in the marketplace.

Event Tailwinds and Identified Risks

RBC Capital noted that major sporting events could provide some support to Airbnb’s performance. The firm referenced the FIFA World Cup and, to a lesser extent, the Winter Olympics as modest tailwinds in the first half, while emphasizing these are “not central to our call.”

Despite the bullish stance, the bank outlined several risks to the thesis. These include the possibility of flat growth in nights booked, weakness in average daily rates (ADR), unfavorable developments related to large language model discovery, or increased investment requirements that could weigh on margins.