Nvidia Reportedly Eyes Major Investment in Israel Data Infrastructure

Written by Brian McColl
, | Updated: December 17, 2025

Key Moments

  • Nvidia plans to construct the largest server farm in Israel.
  • The total project cost will likely reach approximately 4.84 billion shekels ($1.5 billion), covering both building and computing equipment.
  • Nvidia expects to complete the facility roughly 18 months after signing the agreement.

Planned Server Farm in Israel

Investing.com – Nvidia intends to establish the largest server farm in Israel, according to Calcalist. Although the report did not identify its source, it highlights Nvidia’s expanding data infrastructure strategy.

Project Structure and Investment Size

Nvidia is negotiating to lease a data center currently under construction. Moreover, the company will contribute to financing the building itself, which carries a cost of 1.5 billion shekels. In addition, Nvidia plans to allocate capital for high-performance computing hardware to equip the site.

As a result, the total estimated cost for the server farm reaches approximately 4.84 billion shekels, or $1.5 billion, including both construction and computing equipment.

ComponentCost (shekels)Cost (USD)
Building (under construction)1.5 billionNot specified
Additional computing equipmentIncluded in totalIncluded in total
Total estimated server farm costApproximately 4.84 billion$1.5 billion

Timeline and Next Steps

According to Calcalist, Nvidia plans to formally announce the project in the coming days. Meanwhile, the company expects to finish construction roughly 18 months after signing the agreement. This timeline allows Nvidia to expand its data infrastructure efficiently while deploying advanced computing resources.

