Nvidia Reportedly Eyes Major Investment in Israel Data Infrastructure

Nvidia plans to construct the largest server farm in Israel.

The total project cost will likely reach approximately 4.84 billion shekels ($1.5 billion), covering both building and computing equipment.

Nvidia expects to complete the facility roughly 18 months after signing the agreement.

Planned Server Farm in Israel

Investing.com – Nvidia intends to establish the largest server farm in Israel, according to Calcalist. Although the report did not identify its source, it highlights Nvidia’s expanding data infrastructure strategy.

Nvidia is on the verge of locking in a landmark expansion in Israel. The company is set to develop a massive 1,722,000 square foot campus in Kiryat Tivon near Haifa, designed for about 8,000 employees and larger than its Silicon Valley headquarters. At the same time, Nvidia is… pic.twitter.com/3MKfkzjmKD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 16, 2025

Project Structure and Investment Size

Nvidia is negotiating to lease a data center currently under construction. Moreover, the company will contribute to financing the building itself, which carries a cost of 1.5 billion shekels. In addition, Nvidia plans to allocate capital for high-performance computing hardware to equip the site.

As a result, the total estimated cost for the server farm reaches approximately 4.84 billion shekels, or $1.5 billion, including both construction and computing equipment.

Component Cost (shekels) Cost (USD) Building (under construction) 1.5 billion Not specified Additional computing equipment Included in total Included in total Total estimated server farm cost Approximately 4.84 billion $1.5 billion

Timeline and Next Steps

According to Calcalist, Nvidia plans to formally announce the project in the coming days. Meanwhile, the company expects to finish construction roughly 18 months after signing the agreement. This timeline allows Nvidia to expand its data infrastructure efficiently while deploying advanced computing resources.