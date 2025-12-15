Phillips 66 Plans Increased Capital Outlays for 2026

Key Moments

Spending Outlook for 2026

Phillips 66 said on Monday that it anticipates raising its expenditures in 2026, driven by higher planned outlays in its midstream and refining operations.

The U.S. refiner outlined a forecast that calls for total spending of $2.4 billion in 2026, an increase from the $2.1 billion it has projected for the current year.

