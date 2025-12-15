Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Phillips 66 Plans Increased Capital Outlays for 2026

Written by Sandra Leggero
, | Updated: December 15, 2025

Key Moments

  • Phillips 66 projected higher overall spending in 2026 compared with the current year.
  • The U.S. refiner expects increased disbursements in its midstream and refining segment.
  • Total spending is forecast at $2.4 billion for 2026 versus $2.1 billion projected for this year.

Spending Outlook for 2026

Phillips 66 said on Monday that it anticipates raising its expenditures in 2026, driven by higher planned outlays in its midstream and refining operations.

The U.S. refiner outlined a forecast that calls for total spending of $2.4 billion in 2026, an increase from the $2.1 billion it has projected for the current year.

Comparison of Projected Spending

YearProjected Spending
This year$2.1 billion
2026$2.4 billion
