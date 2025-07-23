Spot Gold eases from 5-week high, but losses limited

Spot Gold eased from a 5-week peak of $3,439.03 on Wednesday, after a trade deal announcement between the US and Japan lifted market sentiment.

Yet, a softer US Dollar and lower Treasury yields have limited Gold’s losses.

US President Trump announced a “massive” trade agreement with Japan, under which the US will impose a 15% reciprocal tariff and Japan will open its market to more US-originated goods.

At the same time, US and Chinese officials will hold a meeting in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the August 1st deadline for securing a trade deal.

The US Dollar Index hovered above a two-week low and was last up 0.07% to 97.471. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

And, 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since July 9th.

Spot Gold was last down 0.19% on the day to trade at $3,425.14 per troy ounce.