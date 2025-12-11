Morgan Stanley Maps Out Meta’s 2026 Upside Drivers Despite Recent Weakness

Key Moments

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its Overweight rating on Meta Platforms and maintained a $750 price target, with a $1,000 bull-case scenario.

The bank highlighted three core 2026 catalysts: higher revenue revisions, greater clarity on operating expenses, and monetization potential from Meta’s Superintelligence team.

Meta’s P/E multiple has retreated from about 28x earlier this year to roughly 22x, which Morgan Stanley views as an overdone reaction to recent concerns.

Sentiment Weakens, but Rating and Targets Stay Firm

Investing.com — Morgan Stanley said investor sentiment toward Meta Platforms has become “negative” in recent months, but its analysts argue that the market is missing three important drivers that could support a strong re-rating in 2026.

The firm reiterated its Overweight recommendation on the stock, keeping a $750 base-case price target and a $1,000 bull-case target.

Valuation Compression and Market Concerns

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak noted that Meta’s price-to-earnings multiple “rose to as high as ~28x earlier this year… but has since fallen to ~22x,” with worries about revenue durability, “Llama missteps” and uncertainty around operating expenses weighing on the share price.

Nowak contends that this pullback is excessive, emphasizing that Meta remains “one of a handful of companies that can leverage its leading data, distribution and investments in AI” to support earnings growth.

Metric Earlier this year Recent level P/E multiple ~28x ~22x

First Catalyst: Revenue Revisions Into 2026-2027

The first key catalyst, according to Morgan Stanley, is revenue upside versus consensus. Nowak said they are “2%/4% ahead of Street revenue in ‘26/‘27.”

The bank expects Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings release to “remind investors of the still-long runway for improvements to its core platforms.”

Second Catalyst: Clarity on 2026 Operating Expenses

The second driver centers on visibility into spending plans. Morgan Stanley now incorporates $155 billion in GAAP operating expenses for 2026 in its model, while noting that potential headcount reductions – which are not currently factored into its assumptions – could represent additional upside.

Analysts believe that if Meta’s January guidance on operating expenses helps build confidence in “floors of ~$30/$33 of EPS in ’26/’27,” it could spark renewed tactical buying interest in the stock.

Year Modeled GAAP opex Implied EPS floor (per Morgan Stanley) 2026 $155 billion ~$30 2027 Not specified ~$33

Third Catalyst: Superintelligence Team and AI Monetization

The third and, in Morgan Stanley’s view, most significant catalyst is the work of Meta’s Superintelligence team. The firm said the market “doesn’t believe” in the team’s potential at this stage.

Nowak pointed to a frontier model expected in the spring, likely trained on Blackwell chips, as well as new open-source Llama reasoning models. He said these developments could open up “multiple new potential long-term revenue streams” and help move Meta closer to Morgan Stanley’s 27x bull-case multiple.

Stance Heading Into 2026

Even after trimming its earnings forecasts by around 8%, Morgan Stanley said it remains constructive on Meta’s prospects into 2026, supported by anticipated revenue outperformance, potential expense leverage, and emerging AI-related opportunities.