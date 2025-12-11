Disney Commits $1 Billion to OpenAI in Strategic Content and AI Partnership

Key Moments

Walt Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI as part of a new partnership.

A three-year licensing deal will let Sora generate user-prompted videos using over 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters.

Disney will adopt OpenAI’s APIs and deploy ChatGPT internally, making it a major OpenAI customer.

Disney Deepens AI Push With OpenAI Stake

Dec 11 (Reuters) – Walt Disney said on Thursday that it will invest $1 billion in OpenAI. The move strengthens Disney’s push into artificial intelligence. It also creates a direct financial and strategic link between the two companies. With this deal, Disney aims to bring advanced AI tools into its content ecosystem and its internal workflows.

DISNEY AND OPENAI DEAL DIsney $DIS just announced an agreement with OpenAI for Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora Disney will make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI, and receive warrants to purchase additional equity. "As part of this… pic.twitter.com/dHpXKZVl1r — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) December 11, 2025

Sora to Feature Iconic Disney Franchises

Under a new three-year licensing agreement, OpenAI’s Sora platform will gain access to a wide selection of Disney-owned characters. As a result, Sora will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos featuring more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

This agreement expands the type of content Sora can create. It also gives users the ability to produce social-ready clips that include some of the world’s most recognizable franchises.

Partnership Element Details Equity investment $1 billion in OpenAI by Walt Disney Licensing agreement duration Three years Character access 200+ Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters Content type User-prompted short social videos via Sora Distribution Selected user-created videos available on Disney+

Integration With Disney+ and Internal Tools

As part of the partnership, some Sora-generated videos will appear on Disney+. This adds a new stream of AI-driven, user-generated content to the platform. It also gives Disney fresh ways to engage fans.

In addition, Disney will integrate OpenAI’s APIs to develop new tools and products. This step further expands Disney’s use of AI and confirms its role as a major OpenAI customer.

ChatGPT Deployment for Disney Employees

Disney will also roll out ChatGPT for its employees. The goal is to support new workflows and internal tools powered by conversational AI. With this deployment, Disney aims to streamline tasks and encourage broader use of AI across the company.