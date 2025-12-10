FTSE 100 Edges Higher as Pound Strengthens; UK Corporate Updates in Focus

Key Moments

FTSE 100 rose 0.2% by 0830 GMT, while GBP/USD gained 0.2% to trade above 1.33 as broader European indices slipped.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) reported a 9% rise in first-half revenue to £128.8 million, but adjusted operating profit eased to £9.7 million on margin pressures.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKGH) delivered adjusted profit before tax of £254 million for the first half of fiscal 2026, 2% above analyst consensus but 8% lower year-on-year.

UK Equities Open Higher as Europe Softens

British equities advanced on Wednesday morning, with gains in the FTSE 100 coinciding with a firmer pound against the dollar, even as major European benchmarks moved lower.

At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2%. In currency markets, the British pound strengthened, with GBP/USD rising 0.2% to move above 1.33.

In contrast, continental European markets were weaker. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 declined 0.2%.

Snapshot of Major Index Moves

Index / Pair Move Additional Detail FTSE 100 +0.2% As of 0830 GMT GBP/USD +0.2% Trading above 1.33 DAX (Germany) -0.1% Early session CAC 40 (France) -0.2% Early session

Cohort Reports Revenue Growth but Margin Pressure

Cohort (LON:CHRT) posted a 9% increase in first-half revenue, reaching £128.8 million. Despite the top-line improvement, adjusted operating profit edged down to £9.7 million, reflecting margin pressure within its Sensors and Effectors division.

The company pointed to a softer mix on the Italian sonar programme and ongoing low-margin activity at SEA as key drivers of the profitability squeeze. Against this backdrop, Chess moved back into the black after recording a loss in the prior year.

Berkeley Group Delivers Profit Ahead of Expectations

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKGH) reported first-half earnings that came in marginally above market forecasts, even as trading conditions were affected by slower sales in the two months prior to last month’s budget amid market speculation.

The luxury housebuilder generated an adjusted profit before tax of £254 million for the first half of fiscal 2026. This outpaced analyst consensus of £249 million by 2%, although it represented an 8% decline compared with the same period a year earlier.

Volution Expands in Australia With AC Industries Deal

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) announced an agreement to acquire AC Industries in Australia for an initial consideration of £75 million, with the possibility of additional payments totaling £14.5 million.

AC Industries, established in 1991 and rebranded in 2013, produces specialist ventilation ducting primarily for the Australian underground mining sector. The business serves 120 mines, which account for 79% of its revenue, and also has developing international operations across the EMEA and APAC regions.

Optima Health Sees Revenue Growth, EBITDA Decline

Optima Health PLC (LON:OPT), a UK-based provider of corporate health solutions, reported revenue of £59.5 million for the six months ended September 30, an increase of 17% and broadly aligned with market expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 5% to £8.3 million, compared with £8.7 million in the same period last year. The company attributed the decline primarily to higher national insurance costs and additional expenses associated with operating as a public company.

Redcentric to Divest Data Center Business

Redcentric (LON:RCN) has agreed to sell its data center business for up to £127 million in cash. The UK IT managed services provider announced the transaction with Stellanor Datacenters Group Limited on October 23.

Completion of the deal is anticipated by March 2026, subject to regulatory clearances and other customary conditions. The company stated that the divestment will enable Redcentric to concentrate on its managed services provider activities.