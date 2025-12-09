CVS Targets Stronger 2026 Earnings as Strategic Revamp Gains Traction

Key Moments

CVS Health projected 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.00 to $7.20 per share, above this year’s expected profit and slightly ahead of Wall Street’s $7.16 forecast.

The company raised its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth time, now expecting $6.60 to $6.70 per share.

CVS shares rose 2.4% to $78.38 in premarket trading as management highlighted margin recovery at Aetna and CVS Caremark and unveiled a new consumer app initiative.

Turnaround Strategy Underpins Earnings Outlook

CVS Health said it expects its 2026 profit to exceed both current analyst projections and this year’s anticipated earnings, signaling ongoing progress in its broader turnaround program.

During the CVS investor day, Chief Executive David Joyner told investors the company has met its commitments this year and is now shifting emphasis toward enhancing the customer experience across its businesses. “We’ve invested heavily in what I would believe is the challenge in the marketplace, which is a lack of trust,” he said.

The company outlined plans to strengthen engagement with consumers and partners while sustaining earnings growth over the coming years.

New Consumer App Aims to Deepen Engagement

As part of its strategy to improve consumer interactions and drive growth, CVS announced the launch of a new consumer application designed to expand and connect its services. The app is intended to create additional revenue opportunities for CVS partners by integrating offerings across the company’s ecosystem.

Market Reaction and 2025 Guidance Increase

Shares of CVS, which operates one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States, traded higher in premarket action, gaining 2.4% to $78.38 after the company upgraded its profit outlook for 2025 for the fourth time.

CVS now expects 2025 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.60 to $6.70, compared with its previous estimate of $6.55 to $6.65.

Metric Previous Outlook Updated / New Outlook Analyst Expectation (LSEG) 2025 Adjusted EPS $6.55 – $6.65 $6.60 – $6.70 Not specified 2026 Adjusted EPS Not previously provided $7.00 – $7.20 $7.16 2026 Total Revenue Not previously provided Up to $400 billion $419.26 billion

Operational Overhaul and Share Performance

The brighter profit outlook comes at the end of a year marked by significant restructuring at CVS. Joyner has implemented broad changes that include cost reductions, exiting underperforming markets, and strengthening the leadership team, all with the aim of rebuilding investor confidence.

The market has reacted positively, with CVS shares posting gains of more than 70% over the course of the year.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said, “We are closing out 2025 with meaningful momentum across our businesses and we expect another year of strong earnings growth in 2026.”

Revenue Outlook and Business Drivers

For next year, CVS is targeting total revenue of up to $400 billion, below analysts’ expectations of $419.26 billion based on data compiled by LSEG. Despite the more conservative revenue view, the company expects margin improvement to support earnings growth.

CVS anticipates that its Aetna insurance business and the CVS Caremark pharmacy benefit management unit will return to target margin levels, providing key support to its financial performance.

Portfolio Adjustments and Insurance Market Exit

CVS reiterated that it plans to leave the market for Obamacare health insurance plans in 2026, a move it first outlined in May. The company noted that health insurers have been facing higher medical costs in these plans in recent quarters.

Analyst Perspective

Commenting on the updated outlook and execution of the turnaround strategy, analysts at Leerink Partners wrote, “CVS’ near-term momentum should set the stage for what remains a robust growth recovery story.”