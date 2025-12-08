Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Stock Market News » U.S. Futures Nudge Higher as Fed Rate Decision Looms and S&P 500 Nears Record High

U.S. Futures Nudge Higher as Fed Rate Decision Looms and S&P 500 Nears Record High

Written by Brian McColl
| Updated: December 8, 2025

Key Moments

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow futures traded slightly higher as all three major indexes sat within 1.6% of their record closing highs.
  • Markets reflected an 87% probability that the Federal Reserve would cut its key policy rate to a 3.5% to 3.75% range this week.
  • Todd Combs will leave Berkshire Hathaway to join JPMorgan Chase as head of a new $10 billion Strategic Investment Group.

Equity Futures Edge Up Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. stock index futures traded modestly higher Monday at the start of a week dominated by the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates, with major benchmarks hovering just below all-time highs.

Futures tied to the Nasdaq, known for its heavy technology weighting, gained 0.2%. Contracts linked to the S&P 500 advanced 0.1%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by a small margin.

The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq have each posted gains for two consecutive weeks. Heading into Monday’s session, the S&P 500 was 0.3% below its record closing level, the Dow was 0.6% away, and the Nasdaq stood 1.6% under its all-time closing peak.

Fed Expectations and Macro Market Moves

An inflation reading released Friday, described as subdued, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would proceed with an interest rate cut this week. Market participants widely anticipated a quarter-point reduction in the federal funds rate on Wednesday. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, financial markets were assigning an 87% probability that the central bank would move its target range down to 3.5% to 3.75%.

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a key benchmark influencing borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, was around 4.16%, slightly higher than its 4.14% close on Friday.

Across commodities, gold futures traded almost unchanged at $4,240 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. crude oil benchmark, declined 1% to $59.45 per barrel.

In digital assets, Bitcoin was quoted near $91,800, rebounding from overnight levels above $89,000. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of foreign peers, was largely flat at 98.98.

Key Market Levels and Assets

Asset / IndexLatest IndicationMove / Context
Nasdaq futuresUp 0.2%Tech-heavy index starting week higher
S&P 500 futuresUp 0.1%Benchmark near record closing high
Dow Jones Industrial Average futuresUp fractionallyBlue-chip futures little changed
S&P 5000.3% below record closeAfter two straight weekly gains
Dow0.6% below record closeEntering Monday’s trade
Nasdaq1.6% below record closeEntering Monday’s trade
10-year Treasury yield4.16%Up from 4.14% on Friday
Gold futures$4,240/ozLittle changed
WTI crude futures$59.45/barrelDown 1%
Bitcoin$91,800Above overnight lows above $89,000
U.S. dollar index98.98Little changed

Media and Entertainment Stocks React to Deal Commentary

Media and streaming names were active after fresh political commentary on a major entertainment transaction. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) traded modestly higher, while Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) slipped less than 1%.

The moves followed comments from President Donald Trump on Sunday regarding Netflix’s $83 billion deal for WBD, which the company secured after outbidding Paramount for the long-established movie studio and HBO Max streaming platform operator. Trump said the transaction “could be a problem.”

On Friday, the deal announcement triggered notable price swings: Netflix stock declined nearly 3%, Paramount Skydance dropped close to 10%, and Warner Bros. Discovery advanced 6%.

Deal Activity and Index Rebalancing Moves Individual Names

Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) shares surged more than 25% after a report in The Wall Street Journal indicated that IBM (NYSE: IBM) was in advanced discussions to acquire the data-infrastructure provider for approximately $11 billion.

Separately, several stocks rose following index inclusion news. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), CRH (NYSE: CRH), and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) gained 8%, 7%, and 1.5%, respectively. The moves came after an announcement late Friday that the three companies would be added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22 as part of the index’s quarterly rebalancing.

Todd Combs Departs Berkshire Hathaway for JPMorgan Role

In significant corporate leadership news, Warren Buffett’s investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A; NYSE: BRK.B) is leaving the firm to join JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). Buffett said the move reflected that the bank “has made a good decision.”

JPMorgan announced early Monday that it had hired Todd Combs, the CEO of GEICO and investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway, to “head the $10 billion Strategic Investment Group of the firm’s new Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI).” The bank said this new unit was “recently launched to help companies enhance their growth, spur innovation and accelerate manufacturing, primarily in the United States.”

Combs, who previously served on JPMorgan’s board, will act as a special advisor to CEO Jamie Dimon.

Dimon said, “Todd Combs is one of the greatest investors and leaders I’ve known, having successfully managed investments alongside the most respected and successful long-term investor of our time, Warren Buffett. Having served nine years on our Board, he truly understands all aspects of our company, and he supports the role we play helping make the world better and safer for all its citizens.”

In a separate announcement detailing leadership changes at Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett commented that Combs “made many great hires at GEICO and broadened its horizons. JPMorgan, as usually is the case, has made a good decision.”

Futures Snapshot: Index Contracts at the Open

In an additional update on futures, contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were described as little changed.

S&P 500 futures were reported up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.2%.

