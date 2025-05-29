Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

STOXX 600 Advances 0.5% as US Court Ruling on Tariffs Eases Trade Concerns

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
Updated: May 29, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The US Federal Court blocked President Trump’s tariffs, triggering global investor enthusiasm.
  • The STOXX 600 rose 0.5% on Thursday, while the CAC 40 jumped 1%. In Germany, stocks surged 0.6% higher.
  • Nvidia’s strong earnings boosted European technology and AI-linked shares.

European Equities Rally After Court Curbs Trump’s Tariff Authority

European equity markets pushed higher on Thursday following a significant development in US trade policy. A ruling by the US Court of International Trade, which found that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping tariffs on imports as of April 2nd, sparked a wave of optimism across global markets.

As a result, the STOXX 600 index gained 0.5% to reach 551.80. Most regional benchmarks also opened in positive territory, with the CAC 40 hitting 7,869.55 amid a 1% jump, while the German DAX 40 advanced by 0.72% to 24,211.74. The rally occurred in tandem with a surge across US markets, which saw futures tied to major Wall Street indices rise by over 1.5% in pre-market trading amid easing investor anxiety.

STOXX 600 up 0.5%, TradingView

Nvidia’s Q1 Results Ignite Bullish Mood Across European Tech Markets

The upbeat mood was further bolstered by chipmaker Nvidia’s latest financial disclosures. The company’s quarterly revenue beat expectations by climbing 69% to $44.1 billion from last year’s figures, which in turn added to positive sentiment around artificial intelligence and tech-related assets.

European firms with exposure to AI trends saw notable gains. Shares of ASML rose 3.66%, while Schneider Electric ticked higher by 2.34%. BE Semiconductor Industries also saw gains, with its shares climbing by around 4.1%. In general, the regional technology sector outperformed by leaping 1.7%. Automakers, which are particularly sensitive to global trade dynamics, also saw early strength, with Stellantis NV rising 3% and Porsche AG achieving a 2% climb.

