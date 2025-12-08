Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Commodities News » iShares Expands Gold ETC Series With Fresh Issuance on European Exchanges

iShares Expands Gold ETC Series With Fresh Issuance on European Exchanges

Written by Michael Fisher
, | Updated: December 8, 2025

Key Moments

  • iShares Physical Metals Plc issued 224,000 additional iShares Physical Gold ETC securities in Tranche Number 2393.
  • The new issuance, priced at $82.37 per security, raised the series total from 398,273,777 to 398,497,777 securities.
  • Each security is backed by 0.019412494 fine troy ounces of gold, with a total expense ratio of 0.12% per year.

New Tranche of Gold-Backed Securities

iShares Physical Metals Plc announced the issuance of 224,000 additional securities of its iShares Physical Gold ETC, designated as Tranche Number 2393. The new securities have been priced at $82.37 each.

Following this issuance, the total number of securities outstanding in the iShares Physical Gold ETC series has risen from 398,273,777 to 398,497,777.

Product Structure and Key Characteristics

The securities are linked to physical gold, with each unit providing a metal entitlement of 0.019412494 fine troy ounces. These gold-backed securities are listed and trade on the London Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

According to the final terms document, the iShares Physical Gold ETC carries a total expense ratio of 0.12% per annum. This fee is applied daily to the metal entitlement associated with each security. The securities are undated and have no final maturity date.

FeatureDetail
New securities issued224,000
Tranche number2393
Issue price per security$82.37
Total securities before issuance398,273,777
Total securities after issuance398,497,777
Metal entitlement per security0.019412494 fine troy ounces
Total expense ratio0.12% per annum
Final maturityUndated, no final maturity date
Listing venuesLondon Stock Exchange; Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Collateral and Risk Structure

The newly issued securities will be secured by allocated physical gold held by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch, which acts as the metal counterparty. The securities constitute secured, limited recourse obligations of the issuer.

Access and Trading

Investors are able to buy and sell the iShares Physical Gold ETC securities through financial intermediaries on the exchanges where they are listed. Authorized participants can subscribe for new securities directly from the issuer by delivering an equivalent amount of physical gold, along with any applicable fees.

Disclosure

The details of this issuance were provided in a regulatory filing based on a press release from the company.

