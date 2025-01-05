Germany unemployment rate remains stable at 6.1%

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Germany was reported at 6.1% for a third straight month in December, official data showed.

It has remained the highest jobless rate in the EU’s largest economy since February 2021.

The number of unemployed persons in the country rose by 10,000 to 2.869 million in December.

“The winter break on the labor market begins in December. As a result, unemployment and underemployment increased in December, as is usual for this month,” labor office head Andrea Nahles commented.

“Looking back, the ongoing economic downturn in 2024 has left increasingly deep marks on the labor market.”

The EUR/USD currency pair settled 0.46% higher at 1.0308 on Friday. For the week, the major currency pair went down 1.08%, or its steepest weekly decline since mid-November.

The Forex pair has rebounded from a recent low of 1.0222, its lowest level since November 2022.