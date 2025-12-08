Ascent Solar Secures New Capital Through Targeted Private Placement

Key Moments

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) entered into a definitive agreement for a $2 million private placement, and investors may generate up to approximately $3.5 million more through warrant exercises.

The transaction is priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and includes common stock or pre-funded warrants, plus series A and series B warrants with an exercise price of $1.70.

Recent strategic partnerships with CisLunar Industries and Defiant Space Corporation underscore Ascent Solar’s focus on space and defense market opportunities.

Financing Structure and Terms

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI), based in Thornton, Colorado, reported that it has signed a definitive agreement for a $2 million private placement. The company also noted that the structure could generate approximately $3.5 million in additional proceeds if investors exercise all related warrants. This funding arrives as the company continues to face significant cash burn, and its market value currently stands at $2.94 million, according to InvestingPro.

The private placement is being conducted at-the-market under Nasdaq regulations. It comprises 1,025,643 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu of common shares, priced at $1.95 per share. In addition, investors are receiving series A warrants and short-term series B warrants, each carrying an exercise price of $1.70 per share.

Instrument Quantity / Terms Price / Exercise Price Expiry Common Stock / Pre-funded Warrants 1,025,643 $1.95 per share Not specified Series A Warrants Shares issuable upon exercise $1.70 per share 5 years from issuance Series B Warrants Shares issuable upon exercise $1.70 per share 18 months from effective date of resale registration statement

The series A warrants expire five years after issuance. Meanwhile, the series B warrants expire 18 months after the resale registration statement becomes effective.

Placement Agent, Timing, and Use of Proceeds

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction. The offering is anticipated to close on December 8, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ascent Solar stated that it plans to allocate the net proceeds from the offering to general working capital purposes.

Securities Law Framework and Registration Plans

The securities are being sold in a private placement conducted pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and corresponding exemptions under applicable state securities regimes. The company emphasized that these securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws.

As part of the transaction, Ascent Solar agreed to submit registration statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to cover the resale of both the common shares issued in the financing and the shares issuable upon exercise of the associated warrants.

Business Focus and Technology Applications

Ascent Solar Technologies develops and produces flexible thin-film solar panels. According to the company, its products are designed for use in space, military, defense, and other environments where parameters such as mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are critical.

Strategic Moves in Space and Defense

The announcement also referenced recent progress in Ascent Solar’s strategy targeting space and defense markets. The company disclosed a teaming agreement with CisLunar Industries to co-develop advanced power solutions for space missions. Under this collaboration, Ascent’s thin-film photovoltaic technology is intended to be combined with CisLunar’s power conversion systems, with the goal of pursuing contracts with NASA and other national security space customers.

Additionally, Ascent Solar has entered into a strategic partnership with Defiant Space Corporation. This relationship is aimed at pursuing opportunities within U.S. defense and national security domains by pairing Ascent’s solar technology with Defiant’s space-focused capabilities. The company characterized these partnerships as evidence of its concerted push to strengthen its presence in defense and space segments and to meet demand for durable, cost-effective solutions across those sectors.