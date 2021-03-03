Exxon Mobil shares close lower on Tuesday, activist investor Jeffrey Ubben appointed to company’s board

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) said earlier this week that it had appointed activist investor Jeff Ubben and Michael Angelakis, previously Chief Financial Officer at Comcast Corp, to its board of directors.

The news came after Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, previously Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia’s state energy company Petronas, became part of the US oil major’s board in February.

Exxon Mobil shares closed lower for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Tuesday. The stock went down 0.59% ($0.33) to $56.07, after touching an intraday low at $56.03, or a price level not seen since February 26th ($53.12).

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation have risen 36.03% so far in 2021 compared with a 3.04% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Exxon Mobil Corp’s stock went down 40.93%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.