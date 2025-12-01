Risk-Off Mood Pressures Futures, Tech, Crypto, and Travel Stocks

Key Moments

Index futures for the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow were lower after the major benchmarks just logged their strongest week since June.

Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, dragging down crypto-linked stocks including MSTR, MARA, COIN, and HOOD in premarket trading.

Coupang (CPNG) dropped nearly 7% premarket after disclosing a data breach affecting 33.7 million customers.

Equity Futures Retreat as December Trading Kicks Off

U.S. stock futures moved lower at the start of the final trading month of the year, as investors shifted away from risk assets and cut exposure to big technology names and cryptocurrency-related stocks.

Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq, the benchmark S&P 500, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, 0.8%, and 0.5%, respectively. The moves came after all three indexes ended a shortened Black Friday session higher, capping their strongest week since June.

For November, the S&P 500 and Dow closed modestly in positive territory, extending their streak of monthly gains to seven. The Nasdaq, however, recorded its first monthly decline since March.

Crypto Selloff Hits Digital Assets and Related Equities

Bitcoin was recently trading below $85,000, retreating sharply from its overnight peak above $91,300. Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana, also faced steep declines.

Weakness in digital assets weighed on shares of several crypto-linked companies. Pre-market, Strategy (MSTR), MARA Holdings (MARA), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) were all lower by roughly 4% to 6%.

Asset / Stock Recent Move Notes Bitcoin Below $85,000 Down from overnight high above $91,300 Ethereum, Solana Sold off sharply Broad crypto weakness Strategy (MSTR) Down roughly 4%-6% premarket Crypto-tied equity MARA Holdings (MARA) Down roughly 4%-6% premarket Crypto-tied equity Coinbase Global (COIN) Down roughly 4%-6% premarket Crypto exchange operator Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Down roughly 4%-6% premarket Retail brokerage with crypto exposure

Big Tech Sees Broad Weakness Amid Valuation Concerns

Selling pressure extended to the so-called Magnificent Seven megacap technology names. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Tesla (TSLA) were all lower.

Investors continued to focus on the pricing of large-cap technology stocks and the sustainability of spending on artificial intelligence, weighing on sentiment around the group.

Airline Stocks Slip After Airbus Safety and Quality Issues

Major U.S. airline stocks traded lower following fresh concerns tied to Airbus aircraft. Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (AAL) were down between 1% and 2%.

Airbus said Friday that “intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls” on its A320-family jets. On Monday, Reuters reported, citing industry sources, that “Airbus has discovered an industrial quality issue affecting fuselage panels of several dozen A320-family aircraft,” sending Airbus shares down 10% in Paris trading.

Rates, Dollar, and Commodities Update

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 4.03% from 4.01% at the close of trading on Friday, when bond markets ended the session at 2 p.m. ET.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of foreign counterparts, slipped 0.4% to 99.09.

In commodities, WTI crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, were nearly 1% higher at $59.10 per barrel. Gold futures advanced 0.7% to $4,285 per ounce.

Planning Ahead: Personal Finance Moves for 2026

With a new year on the horizon, investors and savers were reminded that improving their financial standing in 2026 may require action now.

That could involve accessing workplace retirement plan accounts to adjust contribution levels, reviewing recent changes to federal tax rules, and revisiting accounts that may not have been examined for some time.

Four suggestions were highlighted to help strengthen personal finances heading into 2026.

Boosting Retirement Contributions

Investors finishing the year with extra cash on hand were encouraged to consider raising contributions to workplace retirement plans or fully funding those accounts.

The contribution cut-off for employer-sponsored plans, such as 401(k)s and 403(b)s, is Dec. 31, leaving several remaining pay periods to add more. For 2025, individuals can contribute up to $23,500.

For individual retirement accounts (IRAs), the deadline to maximize contributions for the tax year is April 15, 2026, which aligns with next year’s tax filing deadline.

Coupang Slumps After Massive Customer Data Breach

Coupang (CPNG) shares fell nearly 7% in premarket trading after the South Korean e-commerce company revealed over the weekend that personal data for 33.7 million customers had been exposed. The figure represents nearly the entirety of its customer base.

According to Yonhap News, the breach began in June and was carried out by a Chinese national who had previously worked for Coupang before leaving the country. Exposed information includes customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses. The company is cooperating with South Korean law enforcement and government agencies in an ongoing investigation.

“I express deep regret over the recent incident at Coupang that began on June 24,” CEO Park Dae-jun said Sunday, according to The Korea Herald. “We sincerely apologize for causing significant inconvenience and concern to the public.”

Despite the latest pullback, Coupang shares entered Monday having gained more than a quarter in value so far this year.

Index Futures Snapshot

Futures tied to major U.S. equity benchmarks signaled a weaker open: