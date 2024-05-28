Sweden posts SEK 7.9 billion trade surplus in April

Sweden reported a trade surplus of SEK 7.9 billion in April, which compares with a deficit of SEK 2.1 billion in the same month of 2023.

The nation’s total exports surged 12.3% year-on-year to SEK 183.1 billion in April, data by Statistics Sweden showed. The latter reflected an increase in shipments to the European Union (9.3% YoY to SEK 98.9 billion) and to non-EU nations (16% YoY to SEK 84.2 billion).

In the meantime, Sweden’s total imports rose at a slower 6.1% year-on-year rate to SEK 175.2 billion in April. The latter reflected a surge in purchases from the European Union (5.2% YoY to SEK 116.7 billion) and from non-EU nations (7.7% YoY to SEK 58.5 billion).

When taking into account the first four months of this year, Sweden’s trade surplus expanded to SEK 36.6 billion from SEK 25.5 billion in the respective period of 2023.

The Swedish Krona was last 0.39% stronger on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/SEK currency pair trading at 11.4637.

The exotic Forex pair was hovering just above a fresh seven-week low of 11.4484, which it registered earlier in the session.