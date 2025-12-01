Nvidia Commits $2 Billion to Synopsys in Expanded AI Chip-Design Alliance

Key Moments

Nvidia agreed to invest $2 billion in Synopsys common stock at $414.79 per share as part of a broadened multi-year collaboration.

Synopsys shares climbed 7% in premarket trading, while Nvidia slipped nearly 2%, following the announcement.

The non-exclusive partnership centers on integrating Nvidia’s AI developer tools into Synopsys applications across chip design and other EDA workflows.

Expanded AI Partnership Between Nvidia and Synopsys

Nvidia has taken a $2 billion equity position in Synopsys as the two companies deepen a multi-year collaboration aimed at creating new tools for designing products across a range of industries using Nvidia’s artificial intelligence technology.

The expanded agreement, announced by both companies on Monday, builds on their existing relationship and comes amid a surge of AI-related transactions involving Nvidia throughout the broader ecosystem.

Market Reaction and Transaction Details

Following the disclosure of the deal, Synopsys shares advanced 7% in premarket trading, while Nvidia stock declined nearly 2%.

Nvidia, already a Synopsys customer, purchased Synopsys common stock at a price of $414.79 per share, according to the companies. That purchase price represents a discount of about 0.8% compared with Synopsys’ last closing level on Friday.

Item Detail Investment amount $2 billion Purchase price per Synopsys share $414.79 Discount to last Friday close About 0.8% Synopsys premarket move Up 7% Nvidia premarket move Down nearly 2%

Nvidia’s Broader AI Deal-Making

The company described as the world’s most valuable firm has committed billions of dollars this year to businesses connected to the accelerating AI sector. Those moves include arrangements enabling up to a $100 billion investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI and a $5 billion stake in Intel.

The latest investment in Synopsys adds to this growing list of AI-oriented relationships as Nvidia seeks to expand its role across different layers of the technology stack.

Non-Exclusive Structure and Competitive Landscape

The companies emphasized that their partnership is non-exclusive. Synopsys lists AMD as one of its customers, while Nvidia also collaborates with Cadence Design, a competitor to Synopsys in the electronic design automation (EDA) market.

Shares of Cadence were modestly lower in premarket trading after the announcement.

Technical Collaboration and Use of Nvidia AI Tools

Under the expanded arrangement, Synopsys plans to incorporate Nvidia’s portfolio of developer tools and code libraries into its applications. The effort spans chip design, physical verification, molecular simulations, and other EDA-related processes.

Synopsys aims to apply Nvidia’s AI capabilities and compute resources to enhance the performance and efficiency of these workflows.

Executive Perspective

Commenting on the rationale for the deal, Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi said, “The complexity and cost of developing next-generation intelligent systems demands engineering solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, accelerated by AI capabilities and compute.”