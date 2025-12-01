Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Gold Extends Breakout as December Opens with Bullish Momentum

Gold Extends Breakout as December Opens with Bullish Momentum

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: December 1, 2025

Key Moments

  • Gold advanced beyond $4,200 after consolidating in a flag/wedge pattern through much of November trading.
  • Current price action is challenging the November peak at $4,245, marking the highest levels in nearly six weeks.
  • Expectations of Fed rate cuts, ongoing political and geopolitical uncertainties, and sustained central bank demand continue to support the bullish tone in gold.

Technical Setup: Breakout Resumes After Consolidation

The recent performance of gold suggests that its upward momentum remains intact as the final month of the year gets underway. After a sharp move higher at the beginning of October, the metal cleared the $4,000 level. However, it lost some traction and slipped into a consolidation period. This phase extended well into November trading.

Toward the end of November, buyers stepped back in and drove a renewed advance, culminating in a fresh technical breakout above $4,200. The current push higher is now threatening to produce a decisive daily close above the November high at $4,245, with today’s peak representing the strongest level seen in nearly six weeks. As highlighted last week, holding above $4,200 has been a key marker. Consequently, it helps maintain bullish sentiment. The latest price action reinforces this narrative.

Key Levels in Focus

Price LevelSignificance
$4,000Threshold cleared in early October, triggering the initial surge higher
$4,200Technical breakout zone that is helping sustain bullish momentum
$4,245November high, currently being tested for a potential daily close above

Fundamental Drivers: Policy, Politics, and Persistent Demand

On the fundamental side, several themes continue to underpin the move in gold (XAU/USD). The prospect of the Federal Reserve being positioned to cut interest rates remains one of the more supportive elements for the metal. At the same time, political and geopolitical uncertainties are still casting a wide shadow over global markets, reinforcing gold’s role as a perceived defensive asset.

Demand dynamics are also playing a prominent role. emand conditions remain robust. This is supported by ongoing discussions around de-dollarisation. Central banks worldwide are also sustaining gold purchases, reinforcing the positive outlook. Within that trend, buying by China is singled out as particularly notable, with its continued accumulation contributing to the constructive backdrop for prices.

Seasonal Patterns and the December Question

Flow behavior is another supporting factor. December is generally one of the stronger months for gold. However, last year deviated from this pattern, creating uncertainty. This raises a key question for market participants: will 2025 echo that recent exception, or will the current year align more closely with the typical seasonal strength generally associated with December?

For now, the combination of a confirmed technical breakout above $4,200 and a still-supportive fundamental environment keeps the focus on whether bulls can sustain momentum and secure a lasting move beyond the November high of $4,245.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News