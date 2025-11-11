Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold extends gains to near three-week high

Spot Gold extends gains to near three-week high

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: November 11, 2025

Spot Gold extended gains to an almost three-week high of $4,149.10/oz. on Tuesday on expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as market players eyed a potential end to the US government shutdown.

Yesterday the US Senate passed a deal that would restore federal funding and put an end to the longest-ever government shutdown. The latter has delayed the release of essential macro data, which complicated assessments of the US economy’s state, as investors had to rely on secondary, non-government data prints.

“The idea that the shutdown is ending was really more met as lifting a level of uncertainty that gave markets permission to reengage with what has been one of the main speculative narratives this year,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“The bias for the rest of the year is at this point favoring the upside still. At this point, the path of least resistance for gold is back to October’s high, and then we might be heading higher thereafter.”

A government reopening will provide more clarity on the US economic outlook and the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Markets are now pricing in about a 63% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in December, compared to a 68% chance a week earlier.

Spot Gold was last up 0.48% on the day to trade at $4,135.14 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • USD/CAD falls to 1-month low ahead of cenbank meetingsUSD/CAD falls to 1-month low ahead of cenbank meetings The USD/CAD currency pair was hovering above a 1-month low of 1.3924 on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s and the Bank of Canada’s policy meetings.The Fed is widely expected to lower its federal funds rate target […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1057-1.1125. The pair closed at 1.1081, down 0.12% on a daily basis and marking a third consecutive trading day of losses. The daily low has also been the lowest level since August 12th, when […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2404-1.2497. The daily low has also been the lowest level since February 18th, when a low of 1.2376 was recorded. The pair closed at 1.2433, going down 0.51% on a daily basis and extending […]
  • USD/JPY higher after Chinese non-manufacturing sector slowed down momentum in SeptemberUSD/JPY higher after Chinese non-manufacturing sector slowed down momentum in September US dollar traded higher against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, as HSBC said that Chinese non-manufacturing PMI slowed down in September but remained in the zone of expansion, while this news neutralized to a certain extent the influence that the […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: WTI hits 6-year low on US supplies, Brent dropsCrude oil trading outlook: WTI hits 6-year low on US supplies, Brent drops West Texas Intermediate revisited Januarys 6-year trough on Monday as the dollar hovered near a 12-year peak against a basket of currencies, while US crude output remained at the highest in more than three decades despite a further drop in the […]
  • USD/CAD hovers above 1-week low ahead of Canada retail salesUSD/CAD hovers above 1-week low ahead of Canada retail sales The USD/CAD currency pair edged lower on Thursday ahead of Canadian retail sales data, which may provide further clues over the Bank of Canada's rate trajectory, and after the FOMC meeting minutes revealed a cautious approach to rate […]