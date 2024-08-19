Halliburton announces $0.17 quarterly dividend

fbpx

August 19, 2024 7:05 am

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 25th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 4th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) closed 0.32% ($0.10) higher at $31.38 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $27.703 billion.

The shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) went down 8.13% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 13.19% so far this year.

