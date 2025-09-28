Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/SGD settles below 8-week high, posts weekly gain

USD/SGD settles below 8-week high, posts weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: September 28, 2025

The USD/SGD currency pair settled below recent high of 1.2951, its strongest level since August 1st, after US PCE inflation data met expectations and reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve could ease policy further this year.

Annual core PCE inflation has remained steady at 2.9% in August, while annual PCE inflation has accelerated to 2.7% from 2.6% in July.

Markets are now pricing in about an 85% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and a 33% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

The Fed lowered its federal funds rate target range by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25% at its September meeting.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week the US central bank had to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weakening job market in its future policy decisions.

In the meantime, Singapore’s manufacturing production shrank 7.8% year-on-year in August, data showed, following a revised up 7.7% growth in the preceding month. It has been the first drop since June 2024.

On the global trade front, US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on imported drugs, trucks and furniture, which will take effect on October 1st.

The exotic Forex pair gained 0.52% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • USD/SEK rebounds from a fresh four-month troughUSD/SEK rebounds from a fresh four-month trough The USD/SEK currency pair rebounded from a fresh four-month low of 10.5641 on Wednesday, recouping part of the losses from the prior trading day, ahead of crucial US macro data releases.Market players awaited the second estimate of US GDP […]
  • TSR Board of Directors to explore strategic alternativesTSR Board of Directors to explore strategic alternatives TSR Inc, which provides information technology consulting and recruiting services, said on Monday that its Board of Directors had embarked on a process to identify and evaluate potential strategic alternatives aimed to maximize shareholder […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CAD traded within the range of 1.8304-1.8389 and closed at 1.8326.At 7:39 GMT today GBP/CAD was losing 0.05% for the day to trade at 1.8316. The pair touched a daily low at 1.8310 at 7:20 […]
  • Hyzon delivers 4 FCEVs to Performance Food GroupHyzon delivers 4 FCEVs to Performance Food Group Hyzon Motors Inc said it had delivered 4 heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to food distributor and supplier Performance Food Group in a joint ceremony, held at PFG’s Vistar facility in Fontana, California.Hyzon’s hydrogen […]
  • EUR/NOK settles above 2-month low, posts weekly lossEUR/NOK settles above 2-month low, posts weekly loss The EUR/NOK currency pair settled above recent low of 11.7235, its weakest level since June 24th, as market players digested the latest inflation data prints out of Euro Area’s largest economies.In France, annual consumer inflation eased […]
  • Grain futures advance, soybeans rise a second week on China demand outlookGrain futures advance, soybeans rise a second week on China demand outlook Grain futures advanced on Friday, soybeans touched a 5-month high, capping a second weekly gain, after the US Department of Agriculture predicted on Thursday that demand for the US oilseed from China, the largest global importer of the grain […]