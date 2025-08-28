Deutsche Bank Penalized in Hong Kong for Client Overcharging

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) ordered Deutsche Bank to payH K$23.8 million ($3.05 million) for longstanding regulatory failures.

Clients of the bank were overcharged for paying additional fees fees across various business units between 2012 and 2023.

Regulatory breaches included management fee overcharging, misvaluations, and inadequate disclosure in research reports.

Key Moments

Deutsche Bank has come under scrutiny by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong after the regulator uncovered extensive overcharging and compliance lapses that persisted for over a decade. The SFC imposed a K$23.8 million penalty due to regulatory breaches affecting a wide range of the bank’s activities and clientele.

Regulatory Breaches Revealed Through Internal Reviews

The issues first came to light between 2020 and 2023 as a result of Deutsche Bank’s own internal assessments, which were subsequently reported to authorities. The SFC’s investigation found that breaches dating as far back as 2012 had resulted in clients being overcharged about $39 million in total.

Major Client Overcharging Across Business Lines

The most notable violation involved the systematic application of standard management fees to 39 discretionary portfolio management accounts from June 2016 to September 2022, despite those clients being entitled to discounted rates. This oversight, attributed to process failures and errors in discount application after portfolio switches, cost clients nearly $5 million.

Further, from November 2015 to December 2020, Deutsche Bank misclassified 392 floating-rate debt instruments as fixed-rate, affecting portfolio valuations and causing €10,988 in excess charges for 92 clients. In another incident between May 2022 and November 2023, a third-party vendor failed to update prices for 16 private equity funds and three real estate funds due to IT issues. As a result, 233 clients received incorrect statements, and 32 of them were overcharged a combined $493 in custodian fees.

Research and Risk Disclosure Violations

From September 2014 to September 2021, Deutsche Bank’s research division failed to reveal important investment banking relationships in 261 single-company and 1,590 industry reports. Disclosure lapses stemmed from errors in tracking unfinished or unclosed client mandates.

Separately, between August 2012 and December 2020, the bank assigned incorrect risk ratings to 40 exchange-traded funds, resulting in 265 transactions and 93 clients being affected. Ten of these transactions involved products whose risk ratings exceeded the clients’ declared tolerance, an outcome the SFC linked to outdated operational guidelines and staff turnover.

Enforcement Action and Regulatory Context

The SFC’s disciplinary statement characterized the breaches as unintentional and noted there was no evidence of deliberate misconduct. The regulator considered Deutsche Bank’s cooperation—including internal reviews, upgraded controls, refunding of fees to clients, and acceptance of the penalty—when determining its response.

Deutsche Bank, licensed in Hong Kong since 2008, has made updates to its systems and procedures following these events. The K$23.8 million fine ranks among the more substantial penalties levied by Hong Kong’s regulator for operational lapses. Earlier, Deutsche Bank paid a similarly sized penalty in Germany to BaFin for separate breaches.

While substantial, these fines are not the largest the bank has received. Previous sanctions, such as a $775 million penalty from the U.S. Department of Justice related to Libor manipulation, have been even more severe.