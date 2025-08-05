Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold holds near 1 1/2-week high on Fed rate cut bets

Spot Gold holds near 1 1/2-week high on Fed rate cut bets

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 5, 2025

Spot Gold held near a 1 1/2-week high of $3,385.53 on Tuesday, supported by rising expectations of a Fed rate cut next month.

US job growth slowed sharply in July, raising concerns over the US economic outlook.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, added just 73,000 job positions in July, while June’s job gains were revised sharply lower to 14,000.

Markets are now pricing in a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in September.

Yesterday San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that the time for rate cuts was drawing close, as evidence of a cooling labor market and the lack of persistent inflationary pressures from tariffs mounted.

The prospect of lower interest rates tends to support non-yielding Gold.

On the trade front, tariffs that the US imposed last week on a number of countries are likely to remain in place rather than be reduced as part of continuing negotiations, according to Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Spot Gold was last down 0.15% on the day to trade at $3,368.46 per troy ounce.

