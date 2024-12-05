Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Switzerland's unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in November

Switzerland’s unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in November

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
Updated: December 5, 2024

Switzerland’s jobless rate has risen to 2.6% in November from 2.5% in the prior two months, data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed.

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 4,667 to a 34-month high of 121,114 in November.

Switzerland’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, remained steady at 2.6% in November.

The number of young unemployed persons went up by 196 to 11,817, the data showed.

The Swiss unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonal factors, was reported at 2.6% in November, or unchanged from October.

The Swiss Franc was 0.26% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9316 ahead of Euro Area retail sales data for October.

