Switzerland’s unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in November

Switzerland’s jobless rate has risen to 2.6% in November from 2.5% in the prior two months, data by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed.

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 4,667 to a 34-month high of 121,114 in November.

Switzerland’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, remained steady at 2.6% in November.

The number of young unemployed persons went up by 196 to 11,817, the data showed.

The Swiss unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonal factors, was reported at 2.6% in November, or unchanged from October.

The Swiss Franc was 0.26% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9316 ahead of Euro Area retail sales data for October.