CAD/SEK confined in tight range with focus on BoC

The CAD/SEK currency pair remained stuck in narrow range on Tuesday, as investors braced for the outcome of the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting.

The BoC is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate intact at 2.75% at its July 30th policy meeting.

June’s decision has been the second hold after 225 basis points of rate cuts in seven consecutive meetings.

On the data front, Sweden’s economy grew 0.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, a flash estimate showed. It matched the rate of growth in Q1.

Quarter-on-quarter growth was 0.1% in Q2, after a 0.2% contraction in Q1.

The CAD/SEK currency pair was last down 0.02% on the day to trade at 7.0059.