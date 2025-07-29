Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » CAD/SEK confined in tight range with focus on BoC

CAD/SEK confined in tight range with focus on BoC

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 29, 2025

The CAD/SEK currency pair remained stuck in narrow range on Tuesday, as investors braced for the outcome of the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting.

The BoC is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate intact at 2.75% at its July 30th policy meeting.

June’s decision has been the second hold after 225 basis points of rate cuts in seven consecutive meetings.

On the data front, Sweden’s economy grew 0.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, a flash estimate showed. It matched the rate of growth in Q1.

Quarter-on-quarter growth was 0.1% in Q2, after a 0.2% contraction in Q1.

The CAD/SEK currency pair was last down 0.02% on the day to trade at 7.0059.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News