Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/NOK settles below 1-week high, posts weekly gain

EUR/NOK settles below 1-week high, posts weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 27, 2025

The EUR/NOK currency pair settled below Friday’s high of 11.9436, its strongest level since July 18th, in the wake of the European Central Bank’s policy decision.

The ECB left its main refinancing operations rate intact at 2.15%, while the deposit facility rate was kept at 2.0%.

Borrowing costs have been brought to their lowest levels since November 2022 after eight consecutive rate cuts.

ECB policy makers have adopted a wait-and-see approach, as they evaluate the impact of lingering trade uncertainty and the potential fallout from US tariffs on GDP growth and inflation.

In June, Euro Area’s inflation aligned with the ECB’s 2% target.

Elsewhere, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Norway has risen to 5.4% in June from 4.6% in May. It has been the highest jobless rate since May 2021.

The EUR/NOK currency pair settled 0.25% higher at 11.9263 on Friday.

The exotic Forex pair gained 0.86% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: CAD/MXN daily trading forecastForex Market: CAD/MXN daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw CAD/MXN within the range of 11.9126-11.9964. The pair closed at 11.9719, gaining 0.23% on a daily basis.At 7:53 GMT today CAD/MXN was down 0.03% for the day to trade at 11.9681. The pair touched a daily low at 11.9617 […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/USD traded within the range of 1.6951-1.6986 and closed at 1.6954.At 8:33 GMT today GBP/USD was gaining 0.04% for the day to trade at 1.6960. The pair touched a daily high at 1.6968 at 06:55 […]
  • Exxon Mobil shares fall for a third straight session on Wednesday, low oil prices weigh on third-quarter profit, regulatory filing revealsExxon Mobil shares fall for a third straight session on Wednesday, low oil prices weigh on third-quarter profit, regulatory filing reveals A regulatory filing revealed earlier this week that Exxon Mobil Corp’s operating profit dropped for a fourth consecutive period during the third quarter.Exxon Mobil shares closed lower for a third consecutive trading session in New […]
  • USD/CAD close to session highs after Canadian, US dataUSD/CAD close to session highs after Canadian, US data US dollar traded in proximity to its highest point on Friday against its Canadian peer, following the release of slightly disappointing Canadian GDP data and mixed US data.USD/CAD reached a session high at 1.0560 at 15:38 GMT, after which […]
  • US Dollar retreats against the YenUS Dollar retreats against the Yen The US dollar traded lower versus Japanese Yen today, as most investors took their profits. USD/JPY cross slided down to 101.27 during the Asian session, which is the pairs lowest level since Friday . Support levels were fixed around […]
  • Gold futures weekly recap, July 28 – August 1Gold futures weekly recap, July 28 – August 1 Gold futures were pressured lower this week, after the Fed kept on track to reduce the inflow of government funds into the US economy, supporting the dollar. Stocks slumped these past five sessions, while other precious metals also closed […]