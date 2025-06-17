Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/NOK hovers above 28 1/2-month low ahead of Fed, Norges Bank

USD/NOK hovers above 28 1/2-month low ahead of Fed, Norges Bank

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: June 17, 2025

The USD/NOK currency pair hovered above a 28 1/2-month low of 9.8587 on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s and Norges Bank’s policy meetings.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its federal funds rate target range intact at 4.25%-4.50% at its June 17th-18th meeting.

The US central bank has adopted a wait-and-see approach amid concerns that the Trump administration’s tariffs could push inflation higher and slow GDP growth.

The minutes of the FOMC’s May meeting showed that Fed policy makers viewed the announced tariff increases as being significantly larger and more extensive than anticipated. What is more, policy makers warned of a substantial uncertainty surrounding the direction of trade policy as well as the scope, timing and duration of its effects on economy.

Fed officials considered this uncertainty as unusually high and cautioned that downside risks to employment and economic activity and upside risks to inflation had risen.

The new set of FOMC economic forecasts may offer further evidence of how policy makers perceive the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Investors will also be paying close attention to the press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues over the timing of any future interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Norges Bank is expected to keep its key policy rate on hold at 4.5% for the 12th straight meeting on June 19th.

The central bank had cautioned that while inflation eased from the elevated levels from 2023, it still remained above target. Any premature interest rate cuts could lead to inflation resurgence amid the uncertain economic backdrop, Norges Bank also warned.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • France’s CPI inflation rate holds steady at 2.2% in MayFrance’s CPI inflation rate holds steady at 2.2% in May Annual consumer price inflation in France has remained stable at 2.2% in May, a preliminary figure showed on Friday.A consensus of analyst estimates had pointed to an acceleration to 2.4%.It has been the lowest inflation rate since […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1226-1.1394. The pair closed at 1.1389, soaring 1.32% on a daily basis and marking the third consecutive trading day of gains. The daily rate of increase has been the most considerable one since […]
  • Oil gains as inventories fallOil gains as inventories fall WTI crude traded higher in the early part of the Asian trading session, supported by expectation of declining stockpiles. According to the American Petroleum Institutes industry report crude reserves shrank by 7,8 million barrels in the week […]
  • Actavis share price down, sees higher earnings in 2015Actavis share price down, sees higher earnings in 2015 Actavis Plc announced a wider loss on Wednesday but projected higher earnings in the year ahead on estimations of robust demand for its new products.The company reported a net loss of $732.9 million, or $2.76 a share, for the three months […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures trade below 4-month high ahead of ECB meetingGold trading outlook: futures trade below 4-month high ahead of ECB meeting Gold held below its highest in four months on Tuesday amid a strengthening dollar days before the probable launch of the European Central Banks quantitative easing program.Comex gold for delivery in February was up 0.16% at $1 279.0 per […]
  • Russia in a $270 billion oil deal with ChinaRussia in a $270 billion oil deal with China Rosneft, Russias biggest oil company and world No.1 by output, agreed to double its oil supply towards China for the next 25 years, starting in 2015. The company, 75% of whose capital is government owned, will deliver 300 000 barrels per day […]