Key Moments:

GameStop shares declined over 4% during pre-market trading on Wednesday.

First-quarter revenue fell 17% year-over-year to $732.4 million.

The company reported net income of $44.8 million, reversing Q1 2024’s loss of $32.3 million .

Q1 Results Disappoint as Core Business Continues to Deteriorate

GameStop’s disappointing first-quarter results triggered a 4.4% share price drop during pre-market hours today. Revenue dropped sharply by 17% year-over-year, falling short of the projected $754.2 million and coming in at $732.4 million. This marks a $149.4 million decline from the figure reported for Q1 2024. The results were driven largely by falling physical game and hardware sales.

Despite the drop in top-line performance, GameStop logged a net profit of $44.8 million, a sharp turnaround from the $32.3 million net loss in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, operating losses stood at $10.8 million, far lower than Q4 2024’s $50.6 million.

Bitcoin Acquisition and International Exit Strategy Take Shape

As its traditional retail operations lose steam, GameStop has ramped up its presence in the digital asset sphere. Board approval for the use of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset was granted in March, and the company recently moved forward with a debt-financed purchase of 4,710 bitcoins, equivalent to about $513 million. GameStop also initiated a $1.3 billion convertible notes offering to bolster liquidity.

Meanwhile, aggressive cost-cutting efforts have led to almost 600 store closures across the US last year. More reductions are expected in 2025. Moreover, GameStop’s hardware and accessories segment suffered a revenue decline of 32% during the first quarter.

The company also exited its Canadian operations by selling its subsidiary Electronics Boutique Canada last month. Additionally, 2025 will also see GameStop finalize the sale of its French business.

Cash Reserves Surge as Retail Falters

Even as its store count declines and revenue shrinks, GameStop has significantly increased its liquidity position. The company reported $6.4 billion in combined cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This reflects a notable climb from 2024’s $1 billion.

GameStop also confirmed its ability to convert crypto assets to cash as needed, indicating that its Bitcoin investment strategy remains flexible. The company has also updated its digital store to include online merchandise and downloadable games but did not disclose how much revenue those channels generated.