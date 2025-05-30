Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver holds above $33.00, set for weekly loss

Spot Silver holds above $33.00, set for weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 30, 2025

Spot Silver held just above the $33.00 mark on Friday and was on track to register a weekly loss ahead of the release of US PCE inflation figures later in the day.

Yesterday the white metal rebounded from a 1-week low of $32.69, after a US federal appeals court issued a temporary halt to a recent tariff ban on the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Imposed by the Court of International Trade, the initial ruling had deemed the president’s enactment of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act illegal.

The appeal’s court will review the case in-depth, and the White House has until June 9th to submit its arguments.

Reacting to the appeals court’s move, the Trump administration indicated it is ready to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary. At the same time, officials are reportedly evaluating alternative strategies for enforcing the tariff regime without invoking emergency powers.

On the monetary policy front, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Thursday that the central bank could still deliver two interest rate cuts by year-end.

Daly noted that borrowing costs should remain stable for the time being to ensure inflation is on course to reach the central bank’s 2% target.

Market players were now expecting the key US PCE inflation data for more guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

Spot Silver was last down 0.58% on the day to trade at $33.13 per troy ounce.

The precious metal has lost 1.07% so far this week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/CAD traded within the range of 1.0836-1.0882 and closed at 1.0850.At 11:59 GMT today USD/CAD was gaining 0.18% for the day to trade at 1.0863. The pair touched a daily high at 1.0863 at 11:48 […]
  • Reliance announces acquisition of Mid-West MaterialsReliance announces acquisition of Mid-West Materials Reliance Inc (NYSE: RS) said earlier this week it had acquired all the outstanding equity interests of Mid-West Materials Inc, a premier flat-rolled steel products provider.The company did not disclose any financial details of the […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: gold and silver futuresCommodities trading outlook: gold and silver futures Precious metals were pressured by a plethora of positive reports by the US today. Additionally, the Eurozone posted some disappointing figures, prompting a retreat for the euro, which further boosted the dollar. Ukraine remained as only firm […]
  • US dollar off session lows against the yen on US ADP reportUS dollar off session lows against the yen on US ADP report US dollar jumped off session lows against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, following the release of optimistic employment data from the United States.USD/JPY cut losses, with the pair down to 99.69, as previously it traded close to session […]
  • AMD shares gain for a second straight session on Monday, MKM Partners raises price target on the stock, maintains ratingAMD shares gain for a second straight session on Monday, MKM Partners raises price target on the stock, maintains rating MKM Partners was reported to have revised up its price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) to $14.50 from $13.00 previously, while maintaining a "Neutral" rating on the stock ahead of the companys fourth-quarter earnings […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.0801-1.0936. The pair closed at 1.0932, dipping 0.04% on a daily basis. It has been the third drop in the past five trading days. In weekly terms, EUR/USD added 0.66% last week, following a […]