JPMorgan CEO Dimon receives $39 million in 2024 pay

Total 2022 compensation for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has increased more than 8% to $39 million, as the Wall Street bank reported a record profit for FY 2024 amid a revival in dealmaking activities.

The CEO’s compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million and $37.5 million in incentives, the lender said.

Jamie Dimon had received $36 million in total compensation in 2023 and $34.5 million in both 2021 and 2022.

Dimon’s pay matched that of Goldman Sachs’ CEO David Solomon.

Stock Performance

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) closed 1.18% ($3.11) higher at $265.95 in New York on Thursday.

The financial group’s total market cap now stands at $744.022 billion.

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) went up 40.92% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The lender’s shares have added another 10.95% to their value so far this year.