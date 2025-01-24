Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

JPMorgan CEO Dimon receives $39 million in 2024 pay

JPMorgan CEO Dimon receives $39 million in 2024 pay

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 24, 2025

Total 2022 compensation for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has increased more than 8% to $39 million, as the Wall Street bank reported a record profit for FY 2024 amid a revival in dealmaking activities.

The CEO’s compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million and $37.5 million in incentives, the lender said.

Jamie Dimon had received $36 million in total compensation in 2023 and $34.5 million in both 2021 and 2022.

Dimon’s pay matched that of Goldman Sachs’ CEO David Solomon.

Stock Performance

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) closed 1.18% ($3.11) higher at $265.95 in New York on Thursday.

The financial group’s total market cap now stands at $744.022 billion.

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) went up 40.92% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The lender’s shares have added another 10.95% to their value so far this year.

