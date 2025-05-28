Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Dips Below $109,000 Amid Spending Spree Valued at $4B

Bitcoin Dips Below $109,000 Amid Spending Spree Valued at $4B

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 28, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Long-term Bitcoin holders recently spent $4.02 billion in BTC.
  • Metaplanet secured $100 million in total funding for Bitcoin through zero-interest bonds.
  • Bitcoin has been trading below the $109,000 mark today.

$4.02 Billion in Bitcoin Moved by Long-Term Holders

Recent blockchain data by Glassnode highlighted a marked increase in spending activity among Bitcoin investors who have held their assets for at least a year. The transactions total $4.02 billion in BTC, marking the highest aggregate volume spent in months. Such movements are often interpreted as indications of investors securing profits or reassessing their outlooks.

Barring a few brief spikes in value, Wednesday saw Bitcoin trade below $109,000. At some point earlier in the session, the price even sank near $108.340 before rebounding.

BTC below $109,000, TradingView

Bitcoin’s price movements over the past weeks indicate positive momentum as they follow a prolonged period of its price failing to hit and maintain a valuation above $100,000. A recent rally saw Bitcoin near $112,000, but it appears the coin is now consolidating. According to analysts at CryptoQuant, however, price alone offers a limited view as genuine indicators of market health could be found in metrics like spent volume and the longevity of moved coins.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings Through Debt Instruments

Today’s market movements coincided with Japanese investment company Metaplanet’s decision to take another step toward increasing its cryptocurrency footprint. Namely, the company issued $50 million in zero-interest bonds, each valued at $1.25 million, to finance additional Bitcoin purchases. This issuance brings Metaplanet’s total fundraising for Bitcoin to approximately $100 million.

The firm also noted that it projects minimal financial impact from the issuance on its fiscal 2025 performance. By leveraging zero-coupon bonds, Metaplanet has effectively gained greater exposure to the digital asset without incurring interest costs. The move also signals continued institutional interest in Bitcoin.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News