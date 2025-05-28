Key Moments:

Long-term Bitcoin holders recently spent $4.02 billion in BTC.

Metaplanet secured $100 million in total funding for Bitcoin through zero-interest bonds.

Bitcoin has been trading below the $109,000 mark today.

$4.02 Billion in Bitcoin Moved by Long-Term Holders

Recent blockchain data by Glassnode highlighted a marked increase in spending activity among Bitcoin investors who have held their assets for at least a year. The transactions total $4.02 billion in BTC, marking the highest aggregate volume spent in months. Such movements are often interpreted as indications of investors securing profits or reassessing their outlooks.

Barring a few brief spikes in value, Wednesday saw Bitcoin trade below $109,000. At some point earlier in the session, the price even sank near $108.340 before rebounding.

Bitcoin’s price movements over the past weeks indicate positive momentum as they follow a prolonged period of its price failing to hit and maintain a valuation above $100,000. A recent rally saw Bitcoin near $112,000, but it appears the coin is now consolidating. According to analysts at CryptoQuant, however, price alone offers a limited view as genuine indicators of market health could be found in metrics like spent volume and the longevity of moved coins.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings Through Debt Instruments

Today’s market movements coincided with Japanese investment company Metaplanet’s decision to take another step toward increasing its cryptocurrency footprint. Namely, the company issued $50 million in zero-interest bonds, each valued at $1.25 million, to finance additional Bitcoin purchases. This issuance brings Metaplanet’s total fundraising for Bitcoin to approximately $100 million.

The firm also noted that it projects minimal financial impact from the issuance on its fiscal 2025 performance. By leveraging zero-coupon bonds, Metaplanet has effectively gained greater exposure to the digital asset without incurring interest costs. The move also signals continued institutional interest in Bitcoin.