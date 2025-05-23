Key Moments:

Nuclear-related stocks rose sharply following reports of imminent executive orders from President Trump targeting the industry.

Proposals include streamlining new reactor approvals and usage of the Defense Production Act to address foreign uranium dependence.

Centrus Energy’s shares skyrocketed by over 19% during Friday’s pre-market trading session.

White House Moves to Jumpstart Nuclear Industry

Nuclear energy companies experienced a notable surge in share value on Friday as reports circulated that US President Donald Trump was preparing to sign a series of executive orders intended to revamp the domestic nuclear sector. Sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters that the directives aim to accelerate the regulatory approval process for new reactor projects and bolster the United States’ nuclear fuel supply network.

The proposed orders may include invoking the Defense Production Act, which would enable the government to declare a national emergency surrounding dependency on Russian and Chinese enriched uranium and advanced nuclear components. As part of the plan, the Departments of Energy and Defense would need to designate federal sites for possible nuclear development.

Executives from companies like Constellation Energy Corp, whose stock edged 2.65% higher on the potential bill, have reportedly been extended invitations to the bill’s forthcoming signing.

These developments take place against the backdrop of a surge in US electricity demand not seen in decades, driven in part by the rapid growth of the artificial intelligence industry.

Equities across various segments of the nuclear energy sector rose following Reuters’ report. Centrus Energy led the charge, with its pre-bell share price jumping 19.28% to reach $111.13. Uranium Energy Corp, another major player in the sector, witnessed its stock surge around 15% and hit $5.93, with an earlier jump even allowing the stock to breach $6. Meanwhile, companies like Oklo Inc., Nano Nuclear Energy, and NuScale Power Corporation also enjoyed double-digit gains.