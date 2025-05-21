Key Moments:

The STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.17% to 553.11, with auto and retail sectors leading declines.

Julius Baer dropped by 5% to €54.46, dragging the index.

JD Sports Fashion briefly sank to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after slipping more than 8%.

Broad Market Pullback

Wednesday witnessed a widespread decline of European equity markets, contrasting with a recent rally that saw the markets reach their highest levels in two months. Weaker performances in the financial and retail sectors contributed to the pullback, as investors assessed corporate earnings and awaited critical developments in US trade and political negotiations.

The STOXX Europe 600 index retreated by 0.17% and hit 553.11, weighed by notable losses in the automotive and retail segments. A major underperformer in the broad index was Neste Corporation, which dropped around 6.5%. Meanwhile, the DAX also suffered declines and shed around 33 basis points, marking a 0.14% decline to 24,002.79. French markets suffered the steepest decline of 0.37%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 managed to recover to flat levels around the 8,787 mark.

Notable Movers

Shares of Julius Baer plummeted 5% after the bank revealed a 130-million Swiss franc (equivalent to $156.36 million) charge following an assessment of its credit holdings. Concurrently, the financial institution also confirmed changes in its executive leadership, including the replacement of its chief risk officer.

JD Sports Fashion fell over 8%, the sharpest decline on the STOXX 600 before the stock was overtaken by Neste Corporation’s own devaluation. JD Sports Fashion’s downward movement happened after the company reported a 2% drop in first-quarter underlying sales. The British sportswear retailer cited concerns that inflated prices in its US operations could weigh on consumer demand going forward. Marks & Spencer also lost more than 3% after announcing a potential profit hit of around 300 million pounds ($403 million) due to a recent cyber attack. Other major stock declines include those of Wendel (5.85%), Michelin (4.71%), and Wienerberger (4,35%).