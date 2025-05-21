Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » STOXX 600 Falls From Two-Month Peak as Bank Woes and Retail Setbacks Hit Investor Sentiment

STOXX 600 Falls From Two-Month Peak as Bank Woes and Retail Setbacks Hit Investor Sentiment

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 21, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.17% to 553.11, with auto and retail sectors leading declines.
  • Julius Baer dropped by 5% to €54.46, dragging the index.
  • JD Sports Fashion briefly sank to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after slipping more than 8%.

Broad Market Pullback

Wednesday witnessed a widespread decline of European equity markets, contrasting with a recent rally that saw the markets reach their highest levels in two months. Weaker performances in the financial and retail sectors contributed to the pullback, as investors assessed corporate earnings and awaited critical developments in US trade and political negotiations.

The STOXX Europe 600 index retreated by 0.17% and hit 553.11, weighed by notable losses in the automotive and retail segments. A major underperformer in the broad index was Neste Corporation, which dropped around 6.5%. Meanwhile, the DAX also suffered declines and shed around 33 basis points, marking a 0.14% decline to 24,002.79. French markets suffered the steepest decline of 0.37%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 managed to recover to flat levels around the 8,787 mark.

European stocks fall 0.17%, TradingView

Notable Movers

Shares of Julius Baer plummeted 5% after the bank revealed a 130-million Swiss franc (equivalent to $156.36 million) charge following an assessment of its credit holdings. Concurrently, the financial institution also confirmed changes in its executive leadership, including the replacement of its chief risk officer.

JD Sports Fashion fell over 8%, the sharpest decline on the STOXX 600 before the stock was overtaken by Neste Corporation’s own devaluation. JD Sports Fashion’s downward movement happened after the company reported a 2% drop in first-quarter underlying sales. The British sportswear retailer cited concerns that inflated prices in its US operations could weigh on consumer demand going forward. Marks & Spencer also lost more than 3% after announcing a potential profit hit of around 300 million pounds ($403 million) due to a recent cyber attack. Other major stock declines include those of Wendel (5.85%), Michelin (4.71%), and Wienerberger (4,35%).

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Microsoft share price up, agrees to end contract dispute with SamsungMicrosoft share price up, agrees to end contract dispute with Samsung Microsoft Corp and Samsung Electronic Co announced on Monday they have agreed to settle a contract dispute over the South Korean giants use of the Android operating system.Although Google owns the Android platform, some technologies used […]
  • Forex Market: USD/SEK daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/SEK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/SEK within the range of 7.0868-7.1223. The pair closed at 7.1041, losing 0.07% on a daily basis.At 6:36 GMT today USD/SEK was up 0.06% for the day to trade at 7.1048. The pair touched a daily low at 7.1100 at 6:30 […]
  • Toyota revises down June production plan once againToyota revises down June production plan once again Toyota Motor Corp (7203) on Friday revised down its global production plan for June for the second time this week.The Japanese auto maker cut the planned production by about 50,000 vehicles to 800,000 units, as it cited the impact of […]
  • FTSE 100 Sees Biggest Weekly Gain Since May Rising 2.5%FTSE 100 Sees Biggest Weekly Gain Since May Rising 2.5% The FTSE 100 index surged 1.4% on Friday, capping off a stellar week with a 2.5% gain - its strongest weekly performance since May 7. Meanwhile, the British pound plummeted 0.6% to a six-month low of $1.25105, as disappointing economic data […]
  • Apple gains the upper-hand in patent war against SamsungApple gains the upper-hand in patent war against Samsung The U.S. decision to overturn an import ban on Apple Inc.’s older iPhones and iPads may help short-term sales and hurt Samsung Electronics Co. in any settlement talks in the companies’ patent fight.“The problem now for Samsung is not that […]
  • Salesforce Inc upgraded to “Buy” at TD CowenSalesforce Inc upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen The shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) rose more than 1% on Friday, after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Hold".The firm also revised up its 12-month price target to $400 per share from $380 previously.The upgrade was […]