Key Moments:

The STOXX 600 index held steady on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve maintained a careful approach to potential interest rate adjustments.

No further insights into the talks between US and European officials have been given.

European Equities Stall After Recent Gains

European shares were relatively flat on Wednesday, taking a breather after an extended rally prompted by cooling global trade tensions. The STOXX 600 index showed little movement during the session, staying near 545 after an extended surge of more than 17%.

Investors appeared content to consolidate recent gains, following a sharp run-up in global equities after the de-escalation in the tariff conflict between the United States and China. Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia advanced overnight, and US equity futures pointed to a slightly positive open on Wall Street after the S&P 500 turned positive for the year on Tuesday.

Danske Bank’s Lars Skovgaard explained that market movements were primarily driven by shifts in risk appetite. He further commented that he did not anticipate a return to previous levels of significant political uncertainty.

Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve’s outlook on interest rate adjustments remained cautious, with officials indicating they would wait to assess the economic toll of US tariffs before making further moves. Investors found some reassurance in Tuesday’s US consumer inflation data, which was milder than anticipated. This helped ease worries about inflationary pressure from tariffs and aided global markets.

Positive market sentiments were also ignited when, during a Tuesday interview, President Trump expressed readiness to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize a trade agreement. Meanwhile, negotiations with other key partners are still pending, while no further commentary has been given regarding US and Eurozone trade relations.

Uncertainty around trade talks continues to cloud the economic outlook. According to Wei He of Gavekal Research, US tariffs on Chinese goods were still much higher than they were some months ago. He also commented that there was still a lot of uncertainty about what the future holds.

Market participants are now turning their attention to US retail sales data for April. It is set to be published on Thursday and will offer further insight into the country’s economic momentum. Also scheduled for Thursday are talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.