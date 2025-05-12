Key Moments:

Weir Group PLC has entered a partnership with CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc., including an investment in CiDRA’s mining business,

The agreement aims to accelerate the deployment of CiDRA’s P29 technology to improve mineral processing efficiency and sustainability.

Weir’s shares advanced on Monday, climbing by 2.17%.

Weir Group Stock Surges on Alliance With CiDRA

Engineering and mining technology firm Weir Group PLC has formed a global collaboration agreement with CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc., complemented by an investment in CiDRA’s mining business. The move is designed to fast-track the commercialization of CiDRA’s P29 technology and enhance developments in next-generation mineral processing solutions.

Through this alliance, both companies aim to introduce transformative flowsheet designs that improve resource recovery and address key issues within the mining sector, like declining ore grades, water scarcity, tailings management, and carbon emissions. This collaboration will see Weir and CiDRA concentrate on combining innovative mineral processing flowsheets that facilitate higher production volumes alongside high-efficiency comminution and separation technologies.

The news was received positively by investors, whose enthusiasm led to the share price jumping by 2.17% to 2,450 GBX. This movement contributed to the FTSE 100’s increase of over 0.4% on Monday.

Andrew Neilson, President of Weir’s Minerals division, expressed strong support for the partnership, while CiDRA CEO Kevin Didden highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement. He commented that their collective goal was to transform minerals processing by allowing mining companies to considerably lower energy consumption and ESG-related impacts for every tonne of metal produced, while also realizing significant value from their untapped resources.