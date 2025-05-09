Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

US Equities Surrender Gains as Investors Eye Trade Developments, Tesla Jumps 5.13%

US Equities Surrender Gains as Investors Eye Trade Developments, Tesla Jumps 5.13%

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
May 9, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The Nasdaq Composite fluctuated on Friday, briefly losing ground to 17,921.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average, along with the S&P 500, enjoyed initial upward momentum, but both indices have since declined.
  • Tesla jumped 5.13% higher, and several other mega-caps edged higher.

Losses Contrast Recent Rally

US equities began Friday with positive momentum as investors welcomed back-to-back advances earlier in the week. However, markets dropped not long after the open, as the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.04% lower despite a surge in tech stocks. The Dow eventually retreated by 0.21%, and the S&P 500 mirrored this volatility.

Nasdaq Composite loses ground, TradingView

These market movements followed a strong Thursday, as the jumps observed earlier were driven by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new trade agreement with the UK and hopes for additional deals with other trade partners in the pipeline.

Investors are closely tracking developments in US-China trade relations ahead of high-profile negotiations set for this weekend in Switzerland. President Trump has suggested that China’s current 145% tariffs could be reduced if talks progress favorably.

Technology Stocks Rise

Large-cap tech names were prominently in positive territory early Friday, with Tesla’s stock price experiencing an upward trend, building on gains from the previous day’s close. This renewed optimism appears to have been further fueled by reports of Elon Musk’s increased attention and focus on the leadership of Tesla.

The pre-market trading activity reflected this positive sentiment, with Tesla’s stock showing an increase of over one percent even before the market’s official opening. At the time of writing, the share price is up by more than 5%.

