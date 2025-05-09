Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Stock Market News » SSE Composite Falls 0.3% as Chinese Markets Tumble Amid Trade Uncertainty, Hang Seng Gains 0.4%

SSE Composite Falls 0.3% as Chinese Markets Tumble Amid Trade Uncertainty, Hang Seng Gains 0.4%

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 9, 2025
  • The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3% on Friday, while the CSI 300 slipped 0.2%.
  • The chip sector felt pressure as Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited’s stocks dropped nearly 10% after an earnings miss.
  • Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended the session with a climb of 0.4%.

China Stocks Retreat as US Trade Talks Loom, Tech Hit Hard

Chinese stocks declined on Friday as investors adopted a more guarded stance ahead of upcoming trade discussions between the US and China. The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.3% lower, as a range of stocks sank to a notable extent. Jing-Jin Electric Tech performed the worst, with its share price falling by a staggering 10.34%. Another company to witness its stock drop by around 10% was Guizhou Zhongyida.

SSE down 0.3%, TradingView

Hua Hong Semiconductor signalled a decline in investor confidence when it came to the chip sector, as its share price tumbled 9.33% after the company reported weaker earnings for the last quarter. Namely, Hua Hong Semiconductor’s net profit fell by a notable 89.73% in 2025’s Q1, exerting pressure on market sentiment despite a revenue gain of 18.66%. Major industry players like Semiconductor Manufacturing INTL, Brite Semiconductor, and Shanghai V-Test Semiconductor Tech suffered losses in share price value as well.

China’s CSI 300 Index, which tracks the performance of Shanghai Stock Exchange’s top 300 stocks, dipped near 0.2%.

Hang Seng Index Sees Gains

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 0.4% higher after a volatile session, maintaining its four-week winning streak. The benchmark almost reached its highest valuation in five weeks, and the Henderson Land Development component enjoyed the largest increase by jumping 6.18% to 24.05 HKD. Another property giant, Sun Hung Kai Properties, managed to climb by 5.05%.

Hang Seng jumps 0.4%, TradingView

Geopolitical Focus Intensifies

All eyes remained on the upcoming trade meeting between China and the US in Switzerland. President Donald Trump recently stated he thought they were “going to have a good weekend with China.” He continued, stating: “I think they have a lot to gain. I do think they have far more to gain than we do, in a sense.” On Friday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying asserted that Beijing was fully confident it could handle trade matters with the US.

