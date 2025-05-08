Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Shopify Stock Craters 9.10%, Upbeat Revenue Forecast Fails to Propel Share Price

Shopify Stock Craters 9.10%, Upbeat Revenue Forecast Fails to Propel Share Price

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 8, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Shopify projected second-quarter revenue growth in the mid-twenties percentage range, exceeding average estimates of 22.4%.
  • Gross profit is expected to rise at a high-teen percentage rate. This forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations of a 20.2% increase.
  • Shopify’s US shares declined more than 9% during pre-market hours.

Shopify Sets Optimistic Tone for Q2

Shopify has said it anticipates its revenue to expand at a mid-twenties percentage pace in Q2 of 2025. According to data provided by LSEG, the average analyst forecast stood at 22.4%, making Shopify’s projected figures exceed expectations. This confidence suggests that the Ontario-based e-commerce platform is enjoying steady momentum in seller adoption even as uncertainties in global trade continue to cast a shadow over the retail landscape. For the quarter ended March 31, Shopify reported revenue of $2.36 billion, a result that narrowly beat the average analyst estimate of $2.33 billion.

The company also expects gross profit in the current quarter to increase at a high-teen percentage rate. However, this was slightly below the 20.2% rise that Wall Street experts had been anticipating.

Although the Shopify’s revenue projection offered some relief amid a wave of lowered or withdrawn outlooks from other firms facing trade-related volatility, investor sentiment remained largely pessimistic. The e-commerce company’s US shares tumbled drastically in the pre-market trading session, falling by 9.10% to $85.90.

Shopify down over 9%, TradingView

Shopify’s positive sales outlook came on the heels of a similar forecast from Amazon, which last week projected second-quarter sales that exceeded expectations. Amazon also noted that, for now, neither a weakening in demand nor significant shifts in customer conduct have been observed despite ongoing trade tensions.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News