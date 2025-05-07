Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Russian Oil and Gas Revenues Slide 12%

Russian Oil and Gas Revenues Slide 12%

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: May 7, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Russia’s April oil and gas revenues dropped by approximately 12% year over year, according to the Finance Ministry.
  • April’s energy income totaled 1.09 trillion rubles.
  • The average price of Russian oil fell to 4,562 rubles in April.

Monthly Revenue Decline Driven by Lower Oil Prices

Russia’s Ministry of Finance has reported a notable decline in revenue from oil and gas sales for April, citing significantly lower crude prices as a key factor. Proceeds for the month amounted to 1.09 trillion rubles, or approximately $13.49 billion, a year-over-year decrease from 1.23 trillion rubles ($15.2 billion) in April. However, the figure slightly exceeded the 1.08 trillion rubles recorded in March and came in above news agency Reuters’ projection of 0.96 trillion rubles.

Energy Proceeds Continue Downward Trend

Over the first four months of the year, total oil and gas revenue fell 10.3% year-on-year and hit 3.73 trillion rubles. This underscores the pressure on Russia’s public finances from declining energy prices, a critical source of funding that has historically contributed between one-third and one-half of federal budget revenues.

Falling Oil Prices Prompt Budget Adjustments

As per data provided by Reuters, Russia’s average oil price has been on a downward trend in 2025, dropping from 5,079 rubles per barrel in March to 4,562 rubles in April. In response to the deteriorating price environment, the Finance Ministry lowered its full-year oil and gas revenue target from the original 10.94 trillion rubles to 8.32 trillion rubles last month.

A sustained downturn in oil prices, particularly if they remain below projected budget assumptions, could inhibit Russia’s fiscal capacity. While a drop in energy revenues might impact ongoing defense expenditures, analysts have noted that measures like tax increases or spending reductions could alleviate some of the pressure in the short term.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/MXN daily forecastForex Market: USD/MXN daily forecast During Friday’s trading session USD/MXN traded within the range of 12.8197-12.9338 and closed at 12.9305.At 11:10 GMT today USD/MXN was losing 0.14% for the day to trade at 12.9118. The pair touched a daily low at 12.8960 at 9:15 […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily forecast During Friday’s trading session GBP/USD traded within the range of 1.6790-1.6831 and closed at 1.6800.At 9:00 GMT today GBP/USD was gaining 0.27% for the day to trade at 1.6845. The pair touched a daily high at 1.6853 (the pairs strongest […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD off two-week peak ahead of inflation data, Dollar remains elevated on market cautionForex Market: EUR/USD off two-week peak ahead of inflation data, Dollar remains elevated on market caution Having advanced to a two-week peak last week after the European Central Bank's first rate hike since 2011, EUR/USD was again under pressure on Monday, as global recession concerns kept the safe haven US Dollar supported.Federal Reserve […]
  • Silver crumbles to a 33-month lowSilver crumbles to a 33-month low Silver followed golds direction down the stream and even outperformed its steep decline, falling 7.5% to hit a 33-month low.On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, silver futures for July delivery traded at $20.023 an […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 17th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 17th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.2878-1.3053. The pair closed at 1.3046, surging 1.29% compared to Mondays close. It has been the 144th gain in the past 317 trading days and also the steepest one since August […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: futures inch up, set for eight weekly declineCrude oil trading outlook: futures inch up, set for eight weekly decline Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude edged up on Friday on technical support but headed for the longest streak of weekly losses in almost three decades as OPEC forecast lower demand for its crude, while maintaining its supply quota. A […]