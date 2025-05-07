Key Moments:

Russia’s April oil and gas revenues dropped by approximately 12% year over year, according to the Finance Ministry.

April’s energy income totaled 1.09 trillion rubles.

The average price of Russian oil fell to 4,562 rubles in April.

Monthly Revenue Decline Driven by Lower Oil Prices

Russia’s Ministry of Finance has reported a notable decline in revenue from oil and gas sales for April, citing significantly lower crude prices as a key factor. Proceeds for the month amounted to 1.09 trillion rubles, or approximately $13.49 billion, a year-over-year decrease from 1.23 trillion rubles ($15.2 billion) in April. However, the figure slightly exceeded the 1.08 trillion rubles recorded in March and came in above news agency Reuters’ projection of 0.96 trillion rubles.

Energy Proceeds Continue Downward Trend

Over the first four months of the year, total oil and gas revenue fell 10.3% year-on-year and hit 3.73 trillion rubles. This underscores the pressure on Russia’s public finances from declining energy prices, a critical source of funding that has historically contributed between one-third and one-half of federal budget revenues.

Falling Oil Prices Prompt Budget Adjustments

As per data provided by Reuters, Russia’s average oil price has been on a downward trend in 2025, dropping from 5,079 rubles per barrel in March to 4,562 rubles in April. In response to the deteriorating price environment, the Finance Ministry lowered its full-year oil and gas revenue target from the original 10.94 trillion rubles to 8.32 trillion rubles last month.

A sustained downturn in oil prices, particularly if they remain below projected budget assumptions, could inhibit Russia’s fiscal capacity. While a drop in energy revenues might impact ongoing defense expenditures, analysts have noted that measures like tax increases or spending reductions could alleviate some of the pressure in the short term.