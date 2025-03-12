Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » XRP Stays Above $2.00, but Liquidity Concerns Cloud Outlook

XRP Stays Above $2.00, but Liquidity Concerns Cloud Outlook

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: March 12, 2025

Key moments

  • Active XRP addresses plummet from 530,000 to 123,000, indicating a sharp decline in investor participation.
  • XRP holds above $2.00, with $2.14 acting as a crucial support level despite a 22% correction.
  • XRP faces resistance at $2.33, while a drop below $2.14 could lead to a further decline to $1.94.

Declining Investor Participation and Market Uncertainty Hamper Recovery Prospects

XRP has navigated a period of significant price volatility, maintaining a position above the crucial $2.00 mark despite a substantial 22% correction. However, the altcoin’s recovery prospects are clouded by declining investor participation and ongoing market uncertainty. The sharp decrease in active addresses, from a peak of 530,000 to just 123,000, signals a notable reduction in investor interest and a corresponding decrease in liquidity. This decline reflects a broader hesitancy among investors, influenced by bearish market cues and a lack of clear momentum.

XRP USD Trades at around 2.23 USD as of March, 12, 2025

The reduction in investor activity has created challenges for XRP’s price stability. With fewer active participants, the market experiences reduced liquidity, making it more difficult for the altcoin to sustain upward momentum. Despite these challenges, long-term holders (LTHs) have played a vital role in supporting XRP’s price, maintaining their positions and preventing further declines. The MVRV Long/Short Difference indicates that LTHs are currently holding significant profits, and their continued holding behavior is crucial for maintaining the price above critical support levels, serving as a vital stabilizing force.

Currently, XRP is trading around $2.17, maintaining its position above the key support level of $2.14. However, the altcoin faces resistance at $2.33, and breaking through this barrier may prove difficult given the current market conditions. The prevailing uncertainty suggests that XRP is likely to consolidate within the range of $2.14 and $2.33. A breakout in either direction will depend on the broader market’s ability to regain momentum. Should XRP fall below $2.14, a descent to $1.94 is possible, which would likely indicate a bearish turn and complicate future recovery efforts.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold off 14-week low as geopolitical risks overshadow rate hike outlookGold off 14-week low as geopolitical risks overshadow rate hike outlook Key pointsSpot Gold rebounds from 14-week trough Geopolitical worries surrounding Russia underpin safe haven demand A drop in USD also supports dollar-priced Gold Speculators increase net long position in COMEX […]
  • GBP/USD fell after UK GDP reportGBP/USD fell after UK GDP report British pound retreated against the US dollar on Thursday, following a report to show that the final value of the annualized UK Gross Domestic Product in Q2 did not meet projections.GBP/USD fell to a session low at 1.6034 at 9:10 GMT, […]
  • Accor SA’s share price up, acquires almost 100 hotels in Europe in a 1.23 billion-dollar dealAccor SA’s share price up, acquires almost 100 hotels in Europe in a 1.23 billion-dollar deal The French company Accor SA, which manages hotel chains and provides a variety of services related to human resources, marketing and expense management, has reached an agreement over the acquisition of almost 100 hotels on the territory of […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecast During Friday’s trading session EUR/AUD traded within the range of 1.4379-1.4464 and closed at 1.4403.At 6:40 GMT today EUR/AUD was losing 0.09% for the day to trade at 1.4390. The pair touched a daily low at 1.4386 at 6:20 […]
  • Amgen boosts development pipeline with Onyx acquisitionAmgen boosts development pipeline with Onyx acquisition Amgen Inc stepped up to reach a deal to buy cancer drug maker Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $10.4 billion on Sunday, as it moves to restock its product pipeline in response to declining sales of its flagship anemia drugs.The […]
  • AUD/USD strengthens on better than projected Chinese import AUD/USD strengthens on better than projected Chinese import Australian dollar traded higher against its US counterpart on Friday after better than projected import data out of China neutralized the influence of the revised downward growth forecasts by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).AUD/USD touched […]